90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sneak peek: Are Andrei and Elizabeth moving out for good?

The latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has taken an unexpected turn as Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast explore a major life change, permanently relocating to Moldova. A newly released sneak peek reveals Andrei making the shocking announcement to his family and friends in Romanian, declaring that Elizabeth and he are moving back to his home country.The problem that arises is that Elizabeth, who doesn’t fluently speak the language, appears completely blindsided, confessing later that she doesn't know what she's doing.Andrei and Elizabeth’s potential move to Moldova has been a recurring topic this season, with Andrei pushing for a fresh start abroad while Elizabeth remains hesitant. The couple, who met in Ireland before marrying on 90 Day Fiancé season 5, have faced years of drama, from Andrei’s clashes with Elizabeth’s family over his career choices to accusations of gold-digging.The announcement that shocked Elizabeth on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAndrei and Elizabeth now have two young children in tow, and the stakes are higher than ever. If Elizabeth truly didn’t consent to this permanent move, this could become one of their biggest fights yet. Fans won’t want to miss the fallout when the full episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs.The sneak peek reveals a potentially explosive moment as Andrei makes a sweeping announcement in Romanian to his family and friends, declaring their permanent move to Moldova, a statement that leaves Elizabeth visibly confused and frustrated.In a later confessional, she admits her limited understanding of the language caused critical details to be &quot;lost in translation,&quot; leaving her uncertain about what was actually decided.&quot;I want to enjoy my time here and he's so excited... but I feel like I've just crashed someone's wedding, I dont know what the f--- I'm doing here honestly.&quot; she says.The lavish celebration, complete with gourmet dining and a surprise fireworks display, stands in stark contrast to Elizabeth's bewildered reaction, suggesting Andrei may have unilaterally accelerated their relocation plans without her full consent.Andrei and Elizabeth's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis isn't the first time Andrei's unilateral decisions have caused tension. He has a history of clashing with Elizabeth's family, including the controversial $100,000 loan request from her father, Chuck Potthast.Andrei's push to return to Moldova stems from his complex past there as a former police officer, who claims he was forced to resign due to systemic corruption. After rebuilding his life in Ireland as a bouncer before meeting Elizabeth, his desire to reconnect with his roots now conflicts with Elizabeth's practical concerns.Her family has repeatedly warned against the move, questioning Moldova's economic stability and how it would impact their two young children. Additional worries linger about Andrei's inconsistent work history, particularly his period of unemployment in the US while Elizabeth supported the family, and whether he can reliably provide abroad.Elizabeth's language barrier presents another hurdle, potentially isolating her if Andrei continues making major decisions without ensuring her full understanding. As the couple faces this crossroads, the upcoming episode will reveal whether Elizabeth challenges Andrei's announcement or reluctantly accepts this new chapter, and whether something or someone intervenes in their plans.90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.