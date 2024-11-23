“A very long process”: Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Sammi talks about her miscarriage and IVF journey

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 aired exclusively on MTV on February 8, 2024. Now that a total of twenty-eight episodes have been released, viewers have caught up with each cast member's life and their personal struggles. In the newly released November 21, 2024 episode, one of the cast members Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola opened up about her struggles.

She told the cameras that she and her now fiancé chose IVF as their option once they found out they couldn't be parents naturally. However, before their engagement, Sammi faced a miscarriage which affected her emotionally.

During the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 November 21, 2024 episode 28, Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola opened up about her difficult IVF journey. As fans already know, Sammi is engaged to Justin May.

However, before their engagement, Sammi got to know they failed a round of in vitro fertilization. Then the couple got to know they couldn't conceive a child naturally, they decided to go for IVF as their option.

Unfortunately, Sammi faced a miscarriage after she got pregnant through this method. Opening up about her journey, Sammi shared that the entire experience was a "long process" and it was "devastating" for her. Talking about her pregnancy, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star said:

"This has been a very long process. It's been a lot of shots, it's been a lot of hormones. Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away. It's devastating for me."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Sammi discusses her relationship with her fiancé

During the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 episode 28, Sammi told the cameras that during this tough time, her fiancé was there by her side to support her. She expressed gratitude to him for bringing positivity and uplifting energy to her life, Sammi said during her confessional interview:

"He's so positive and uplifting. He's so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He's been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him."

After the trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 was released, Sammi had a conversation with People Magazine on September 19, 2024. In this interview, Sammi talked about her fertility issues and wanted to keep it private for a while, she continued:

“I just wanted to keep it a secret for a really long time, even though I know I'm being filmed. Because I was just scared to be out to them and, if it's not what I thought, am I strong enough to be able to tell everybody that it didn't work — like my family, my friends, my cast members?”

Sammi stated she was "nervous" to open up about her struggles and what she and May had been going through. She said:

“Everybody puts their personal stuff out there, and I was just nervous about the whole thing, but I'm like, ‘Okay, now I guess it's my turn to just say what I'm actually really going through.'"

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs every week on Thursdays at 8 PM ET exclusively on MTV and the next day on Paramount Plus. Viewers can follow Sammi on her official Instagram account to stay updated with her personal and professional life.

