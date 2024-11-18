The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 premiered on Bravo on October 6, 2024. So far, seven episodes of the reality TV series have been released. For this season, cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton returned to the show alongside Stacey Rusch, Keiarna Stewart, Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux.

Throughout the series, each cast member's personal life, alongside group friendships, was shown.

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby opened up about her split from her husband Michael Darby. In a conversation with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on November 11, 2024, Ashley shared that it was a difficult decision.

She shared she went "through a little bit of depression" and the divorce process was "really hurting" her. She further elaborated:

“It’s a point of grieving. I even went through a little bit of a depression, thinking about where my life is now versus what I thought it was going to be, just coming to terms with that. And as much as I just wanted to be a bad b-tch… in actuality, it was still really hurting me.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby shares update about her divorce

During her interview, The Real Housewives of Potomac star reflected on the emotional aspect of splitting from Michael Darby. The soon-to-be divorced couple shares two sons, Dean Michael and Dylan Matthew.

Ashley told the interviewer that she didn't expect to feel emotional about the separation to this extent. For the Bravo reality TV star, accepting the reality and taking a "very big step" was "a point of grieving" as well.

She shared that during the divorce process, her friends and therapist were a good emotional support for her. Ashley continued stating that she was in a "much better place" and felt "good." She continued:

“I will say that now I’m in a much better place. I did something very big, actually, this week. I can’t quite share with you yet but it was a very big step I took this week. I shed a tear or two but I’m feeling good otherwise.”

During The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 premiere, Ashley met a legal attorney to begin the process of divorce.

In a confessional, Ashley shared she was ready to find "the right person" for herself and was looking forward to a long-lasting healthy relationship:

“I am ready to fully proceed with my divorce. I am very open. I feel like I gotta test drive some cars, and I’m ready to get in as many drivers’ seats... in order to find the right person for me. Vroom, vroom baby. Vroom vroom.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every week on Sundays exclusively on Bravo TV at 8/7c and the next day on Peacock TV. Episode 7, which was released on November 17, 2024, is available for viewers to watch. Fans can follow Ashley Darby on her official Instagram account.

