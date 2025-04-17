"A thousand times" — The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star Adam Larson admits he plans to propose to Averey

In the season finale of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, which aired on April 16, 2025, Larson and his partner Steve Meinke won by completing the final checkpoint first. At the end of the episode, Adam Larson said he planned to propose to his girlfriend and teammate, Averey Tressler.

Ad

During his final confessional, Larson addressed Tressler directly, telling her to look for him “on a knee” as the episode aired. In a follow-up interview with Entertainment Weekly, he reiterated his intentions, stating,

“She is my everything, and I've asked her to marry me about a thousand times.”

When asked if the proposal had already occurred or would happen during the finale broadcast, Larson confirmed the plan is still in progress.

Ad

Trending

Adam Larson confirms marriage proposal plans after The Challenge All Stars: Rivals win

The proposal aired during the finale episode

Ad

At the end of the season, Adam used his final confessional to deliver a proposal directed to Tressler. This followed Larson and Meinke’s win and their decision to split the prize money.

“First thing I’m going to do, and obviously Averey, if you’re seeing this right now, you might want to look to the left or right to make sure I’m on a knee...And so, babe, wherever I am in the room right now, what do you say? Will you marry me?” Larson said.

Ad

Larson and Tressler met during The Challenge: All Stars season 4 in 2023 and began dating after that season. Their return in the Rivals season featured them as individual players, and by the finale, Larson used the platform to address his plans publicly. During his follow-up interview with Entertainment Weekly, Larson noted,

“I did not know that they were going to air those kind things I said about Aves.”

Ad

He also referenced the inclusion of his family in the season and how it impacted him.

Planning a moment with family

Ad

Larson explained that although the proposal was addressed on air, the formal proposal had not taken place yet. He shared his intention to include his daughters in the planned moment with Tressler. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals winner stated,

“What I will say is that the girls getting to see themselves and see me talking to them really mean a lot to them...Selfishly, I just want those moments captured and I'm so glad that I get to watch it with them.”

Ad

Larson indicated that the televised proposal may lead to reactions from others even if they do not view the episode live, explaining that Tressler’s phone would likely “blow up” from incoming messages. He added that he was still considering the approach to take.

“I want to do something absolutely amazing for [her], and so I don't want to cheapen the proposal at all...Which is why I'm kind of thinking of doing both," he explained.

Ad

Shared life and relationship status

Ad

In the same interview, Larson shared that Tressler currently lives with him and is part of his family life. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals winner discussed their living arrangement and how she interacts with his daughters.

“She’s living with us, and she is the girls' mom...She jokes about that she's going to ask me to marry her, to the girls," Larson said.

Ad

Larson concluded that while the proposal moment was acknowledged on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, the real event remains personal.

“We already had something planned, which we're going to keep planned between Averey and I,” he said.

Rewatch The Challenge All Stars: Rivals anytime on MTV and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More