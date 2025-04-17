The Challenge All Stars: Rivals finale recap: Game delivers shocking twist as money decision revealed

The finale of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals aired on April 16, 2025, included an unexpected twist that presented the remaining contestants with a pivotal decision that changed the course of the game. As the competition concluded, Adam Larson and Steve Meinke emerged victorious, securing the $250,000 prize.

However, the suspense heightened when they were placed in separate chambers to decide whether to split or steal the money. Both opted to split the prize, resulting in each taking home $125,000. Additionally, Adam Larson proposed to his girlfriend, Averey Tressler, during the finale, marking a personal milestone for the couple.

Finale episode overview on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

The final challenge

The last day of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals commenced with the four leading players struggling for the position. Shane Landrum and Da'Vonne Rogers were in the lead at 13 stars, followed by Adam Larson and Steve Meinke at 10 stars, Nicole Zanatta and Melissa Reeves at nine stars, and Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn at seven stars.

The morning's first checkpoint, 'Pho King Trivia,' was an eating-trivia hybrid. Contestants needed to eat difficult foods, like red chilis, coconut worms, and snails, as they answered questions. The challenge tested physical strength and knowledge, but even though it was hard, Shane and Da'Vonne were still ahead.

Following the trivia challenge, the competition moved to 'High Ride,' a one-mile boat race. This leg saw Sam McGinn, who had been lagging in previous segments, making a comeback in the rowing portion, closing the gap between her team and the leaders. As the boat race concluded, Frank and Sam were now within striking distance of the top contenders, intensifying the race.

The next challenge, 'Shoulder the Load,' required the teams to carry water across a marsh. This task proved to be especially difficult for teams dealing with communication issues and physical setbacks. Neither Frank and Sam nor Nicole and Melissa were able to finish the challenge, with arguments and frustration escalating.

The final checkpoint, 'Balance Them All,' was a test of balance and coordination. Contestants had to balance sandbags and themselves on teeter-totters. At this point, the competition was largely between Shane and Da’Vonne and Adam and Steve. Adam and Steve completed the challenge the fastest, ultimately securing the win on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

The money decision

With Adam and Steve claiming victory, the next phase of the game involved the critical decision regarding the prize money. Both contestants were called into separate star chambers to make a choice: split or steal the $250,000 prize. This decision has been a key element in previous Rivals seasons, where contestants faced the potential of betrayal, with some players stealing from their partners.

Steve had previously stolen Adam’s star in a past challenge, adding tension to their dynamic. Despite this history, both Adam and Steve chose to split the prize, avoiding the possibility of a tiebreaker. This decision resulted in both The Challenge All Stars: Rivals players going home with a significant sum of money.

The unexpected proposal

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals' final moments of the season included an unexpected twist. In his last confessional, Adam Larson directed a message to his girlfriend and fellow The Challenge competitor, Averey Tressler. He proposed to her, asking for her hand in marriage.

"First thing I’m going to do, and obviously Averey, if you’re seeing this right now, you might want to look to the left or right to make sure I’m on a knee, and so, babe, whereever I am in the room right now, what do you say? Will you marry me?" he said.

Adam and Averey met during The Challenge: All Stars season 4, which aired in 2023. Their relationship developed during the season, and they began dating shortly thereafter.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals is available to stream on MTV and Paramount+.

