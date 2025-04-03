"Usually men deflect and he didn't" — The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star Ashley Kelsey claims ex Dario owned up to their relationship six years ago

After being eliminated on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 8, Ashley Kelsey addressed her past relationship with Dario Medrano in an exclusive Parade interview on March 20, 2025, discussing their time on the show. She stated:

Ad

"At least you have complete responsibility and didn't try to deflect. Because usually men deflect, and he didn't."

She reflected on her view that Dario acknowledged the past instead of avoiding the discussion. The former couple, who had not spoken in six years, were paired together on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, forcing them to navigate their history while competing.

Their unexpected reunion on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals became one of the season's most talked-about partnerships, given their history as an off-screen couple before their split.

Ad

Trending

Ashley Kelsey reflects on her relationship with ex Dario Medrano on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Ad

Ashley and Dario's partnership on the new season

Ashley and Dario were placed together as partners despite their past. She explained:

"I have not talked to this person in almost six years at the time. That's a very long time to go from cut and dry, 'I don't want to talk to you,' to 'Oh, hi, we're partners now.'"

Ad

The unexpected pairing led to initial discomfort, but they managed to work together. During The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, they secured an early victory and obtained a star. Their ability to collaborate on challenges indicated that, despite their personal history, they could function as a team.

However, the dynamics between them were not just about strategy and performance. Ashley noted that there was "absolutely no closure at the end of it," referring to the lack of resolution in their past relationship. This unresolved tension was eventually addressed in a conversation following one of their elimination victories.

Ad

The conversation that provided closure

Ad

After winning an elimination round, Ashley and Dario had a discussion about their past. Ashley highlighted in the Parade interview that their relationship changed when they moved to Las Vegas, explaining:

"When you solely do something for somebody else, that usually doesn’t end well for you."

She described how Dario’s lifestyle in Las Vegas led to a growing distance between them. Ashley also stated that she wished more details had been included in the episode, noting:

Ad

"I said so many things...And I felt like that was the change of our relationship. I felt like he got kind of back in the scene."

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star explained that the circumstances of their breakup were not fully captured, but the important aspect was that Dario acknowledged his role in the situation. She underscored that the conversation allowed them to move forward in the game with less tension.

Ad

Where Ashley and Dario stand now?

Ad

Following their elimination in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 8, Ashley and Dario left the game on amicable terms. She explained that they had addressed their unresolved issues, stating that they "got what we had to get out," highlighting that the experience allowed them to find a sense of closure. She shared her perspective on her relationship with Dario.

"We're friend[s]. We totally like each other; it's nothing like that. But it's definitely just separate ways, but we're friends," she said.

Ad

While they are not in regular contact, she described their current relationship as cordial.

"It is nice to know that I could text him if I needed to, or call him," she added.

Catch all-new episodes of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals Wednesdays at 8 PM on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback