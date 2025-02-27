Who is Devin Walker from The Challenge All Stars: Rivals? Age, Instagram, and more explored

Devin Walker, 35, has been a regular cast member in The Challenge franchise, appreciated for his strategies, problem-solving skills, and quick thinking. He initially gained fame with Are You The One? season 3 before transitioning to The Challenge, where he has competed in several seasons.

His comeback for The Challenge All Stars: Rivals has created a lot of buzz, as everyone is eager to know how he would perform in a setting full of experienced competitors and bitter rivalries. Fans can check him out on Instagram with the username @mtv_devin, where he has nearly 280,000 followers.

Inside Devin Walker's The Challenge journey and Instagram presence

Devin Walker’s reality TV journey

Born on April 6, 1989, Devin Walker-Molaghan hails from Massachusetts. He entered the world of reality television in 2015 as a cast member of Are You The One? Season 3. His performance on Are You The One? caught the attention of producers from The Challenge, and he made his debut on Rivals III in 2016.

With Cheyenne Floyd as his partner, the two at first suffered but eventually developed their rhythm. Even though they were voted out early in the show, they were given a second opportunity since another team left, which saw them move to the finale.

Devin continued to compete in several other seasons, including Vendettas, Final Reckoning, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies & Allies. At first, he was seen as less threatening because he wasn't physically dominant, but he was quick to show that his strength was his intellect and strategic thinking.

His feud with Johnny Bananas, one of the most successful champions in The Challenge, was a signature narrative of his early seasons. Devin took a strong anti-Bananas position, frequently going after Bananas and his cohorts in eliminations.

In The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, Devin Walker joined the competition with a combination of experience and unresolved business. With Leroy Garrett, the man who got Devin sent home way back in season 36, the two put their past behind them and ended up being one of the most dominant duos in the house.

Although they had a good social game and were top performers in everyday challenges consistently, Devin and Leroy were eventually put into elimination by Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn, and they lost a barrel-rolling challenge.

Devin’s Instagram presence

Devin Walker stays quite active on Instagram using his account @mtv_devin, posting information regarding his everyday life, things happening behind the scenes on the show, and exchanges with fellow contestants.

Much of his post reflects his funny side, the relationships he shares with people in and around his show, as well as interactions between him and the other participants.

On November 14, 2024, Devin posted a video showcasing a date with his girlfriend, @mich_fitz, peaking into the private life of the contestant. The caption read:

"This is a video I made of a date with my girlfriend @mich_fitz."

Earlier that year, on October 3, 2024, he celebrated his 35th birthday while filming The Challenge. He posted photos from the event, joking about his age and referencing his friend @josh_martinez_, saying:

"I’m turning 35… Again! It’s my party, @josh_martinez_ will cry if he wants to. Tonight at 8 on mtv 🍺."

On March 6, 2024, Devin shared a playful moment with his longtime friend and former teammate Tori Deal by posting a photo of the two together. In the caption, he made a humorous reference to physical features and encouraged fans to participate by raising their hands in the comments.

Catch The Challenge All Stars: Rivals every Wednesday at 8 PM on MTV for all the competition and drama.

