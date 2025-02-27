The Challenge All Stars Rivals Episode 5 recap: Tensions rise in 'Tri-Rival Pursuit'

In The Challenge All Stars Rivals season 5, episode 5, titled Tri-Rival Pursuit, tensions escalated as rivalries influenced strategy and eliminations. The episode, which aired on February 26, 2025, featured a trivia-based challenge with a twist, leading to a critical elimination that altered the game’s dynamics.

Conflicts over voting decisions sparked confrontations, forcing competitors to reassess alliances. The remaining teams must navigate strategic choices with tensions rising to stay in the competition.

Episode overview on The Challenge All Stars Rivals

The daily challenge: Tri-Rival Pursuit

Host TJ Lavin introduced a trivia challenge with a competitive element designed to test knowledge and teamwork. Each pair had to answer questions while balancing on a narrow platform suspended over water. Incorrect answers resulted in consequences that made balancing more difficult. The challenge continued until only one pair remained standing.

Throughout The Challenge All Stars Rivals, several teams struggled with balance, leading to multiple falls. As the challenge progressed, strategic decisions were made, and some competitors deliberately chose incorrect answers to disadvantage their rivals. In the final moments of the challenge, Frank and Sam secured victory, granting them the authority to nominate one team for elimination.

Strategic discussions and rising conflicts

Following the challenge, competitors gathered to discuss voting strategies. Conversations focused on potential elimination matchups, with several challengers considering how the results could impact their long-term position in the game. A key discussion centered around Leroy and Devin, as rumors circulated about a plan to send them into elimination.

Corey relayed information to Devin, revealing that Dario and Ashley were involved in discussions to vote Leroy and Devin into elimination. This led to a confrontation between Devin and Dario. When questioned, Dario acknowledged that eliminating Leroy and Devin would be beneficial for his gameplay.

The conversation intensified, and Dario made a threatening remark towards Devin. Leroy intervened to prevent further escalation, shifting the focus back to the upcoming elimination vote.

The elimination arena: Over a Barrel

At the elimination vote, the majority of competitors selected Adam and Steve to enter the elimination arena, marking their fourth appearance this season. As the winners of the daily challenge, Frank and Sam exercised their power and nominated Leroy and Devin to compete against Adam and Steve.

The elimination round, Over a Barrel, required each team to roll multiple barrels across the arena and position them correctly to form a puzzle. Once the barrels were placed, the teams had to solve the puzzle to secure victory. Adam and Steve executed their strategy efficiently, completing the puzzle before their opponents and winning their fourth consecutive elimination.

With this result, Leroy and Devin were eliminated from the competition. Following their elimination, Devin questioned Dario about whether his decision was justified. Dario did not engage further in the discussion, and the remaining competitors shifted their attention to the next phase of the competition.

Episode 5 of The Challenge All Stars Rivals season 5's trivia challenge tested competitors’ ability to strategize under pressure, while conflicts over elimination decisions led to confrontations that could impact future alliances. As the competition continues, the remaining teams must navigate strategic decisions and challenges to secure their position in the game.

Fans can expect answers about Devin and Leroy’s Star, while Veronica’s actions create new tensions in the house. Find out who gets eliminated next on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

