"I want to choose my words carefully here": The Challenge All Stars: Rivals' Devin Walker calls out players who compromise morals for strategy

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals cast member Devin Walker, who was eliminated from the competition, spoke to Parade on February 27, 2025. During his interview, he spoke about is elimination from the show and his perspective on players who prioritize strategy over personal integrity.

Ad

When asked about his current relationship with Sam McGinn following her decision to send him into elimination, he mentioned wanting to be careful about what he says.

"I want to choose my words carefully here. I don't want to play with people that are afraid, and I don't want people that are afraid as my friends," the contestant added.

Walker underscored that he did not want to associate with The Challenge All Stars: Rivals players who prioritized self-preservation over loyalty. He highlighted his views on trust and the moral implications of strategic decisions.

Ad

Trending

Devin Walker questions loyalty and strategy in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Ad

Devin Walker and his partner, Leroy Garrett, performed strongly throughout the season, frequently securing top placements in daily challenges. Despite their success, they were ultimately placed in elimination by Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn, two players with whom Walker had previously agreed.

Walker stated that he was not caught off guard by the decision, explaining that they weren't shocked and why that was so.

"We weren't shocked. Because what wasn't shown is they all but told us it was going to be us in that conversation that we had with them," the cast member added.

Ad

He explained that their conversation with Sweeney and McGinn was framed as a situation where they had little chance to change the outcome, rather than a negotiation.

"I was more surprised in that conversation that two people who we had saved, that had made us a very clear agreement that seemed like kind of decent people, would do that with absolutely zero remorse," Walker said.

Ad

Decision-making and the role of personal relationships

Ad

Walker emphasized that his decision to keep McGinn safe was influenced by their personal connection rather than strategic reasoning. He explained that it was because of his relationship with Sam because he had just met her but still "held her in high regard."

He described how he identified with McGinn, as he saw similarities between her experience in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals and his early days on The Challenge. He also commented on how competitors are often judged based on physical ability alone, stating that her skill set "isn't going to win a race," which led to others writing her off.

Ad

Despite his perspective, McGinn and Sweeney ultimately prioritized their strategic positioning over their agreement with Walker. Their decision reinforced his broader concerns about how players navigate the balance between game strategy and personal integrity.

Walker's perspective on morality in the game

Ad

Walker addressed his views on players who make decisions solely for strategic advantage, questioning their long-term reasoning.

"So you don't think you're going to win. Why are you putting us in to advance your position? To come in fourth, to come in third. To compromise your morals for your position in a game show isn't something that I respect," the contestant stated.

Ad

He further explained that he believes gameplay decisions reflect real-life behavior. He added that it was also "kind of a metaphor" for how they dealt with life, in his mind. His remarks suggested that he sees The Challenge as more than just a game, but rather a reflection of a person’s overall approach to trust and competition.

Devin Walker also commented on the idea of separating gameplay from personal accountability. He elaborated that, in his experience, those who seek forgiveness are often the ones engaging in deception, whereas those who uphold their word do not feel the need to make such distinctions.

Ad

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on MTV. Follow along for new episodes and the latest eliminations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback