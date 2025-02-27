Who went home on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 5? Details explored

On The Challenge All Stars: Rivals season 5 episode 5, "Tri-Rival Pursuit," Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett were sent home after a close confrontation in the Jungle.

This episode, aired on February 26, 2025, includes a trivia challenge as a daily competition and a pivotal conflict between rival teams, leading to an elimination that changes the game's dynamics.

As tensions rise with competition, allegiances are questioned, and friendships made in the past are threatened. With a $300,000 prize on the line, competitors have to overcome physical and social barriers to remain in the competition.

Episode and elimination overview on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Recap of the episode

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode began with contestants receiving video calls from loved ones before shifting focus to the evolving relationship between Leroy Garrett and Dario Medrano, emphasizing their history as friends.

For the daily challenge, Sundae Funday, host TJ Lavin presented a trivia competition where teams answered questions about their partners.

Incorrect answers resulted in unpleasant ingredients—such as ketchup, mayonnaise, vinegar, and durian juice—being added to a milkshake, which teams had to drink to complete the challenge. The first pair to finish won.

After reviewing the footage, Frank Fox and Sam McGinn were declared the winners. Following the challenge, discussions arose about potential nominations for the elimination round, known as the Jungle.

A plan emerged to pit Leroy and Devin against Adam Larson and Steve Meinke.

Corey Lay informed Devin of this strategy, revealing that Dario and his partner, Ashley Kelsey, supported the move despite Dario’s long-standing friendship with Leroy. Devin confronted Dario, who admitted that eliminating Adam and Steve would benefit his game.

The exchange escalated when Dario threatened physical action against Devin.

Leroy intervened to de-escalate the situation and maintain alliances. Later, the house voted Adam and Steve into the Jungle for the fourth time, while Frank and Sam, holding power from their challenge win, selected Devin and Leroy as their opponents.

The elimination challenge, Over a Barrel, involved contestants rolling 18 barrels around the arena on a rope. After positioning the barrels, they needed to complete a puzzle.

Adam and Steve finished first, claiming their fourth elimination win and eliminating Devin and Leroy.

Who are Devin and Leroy?

Devin Walker, originally from Are You the One? 3, had competed in multiple Challenge seasons, including Rivals III, Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, Double Agents, Spies, Lies & Allies, Ride or Dies, Battle of the Eras, and All Stars: Rivals.

He won Ride or Dies and was a finalist in Rivals III and Spies, Lies & Allies.

Over his career, he accumulated 13 daily wins and held a 6-3 elimination record, earning a total of $461,500.

Leroy Garrett, who first appeared on The Real World: Las Vegas (2011), had already participated in several Challenge seasons such as Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Dirty 30, Vendettas, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, Double Agents, Battle of the Eras, and All Stars: Rivals.

He reached six finals but never won a championship. His Challenge record included 25 daily wins and nine elimination victories out of 15 attempts, with total earnings of $36,500.

Catch all-new episodes of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on MTV.

