"Truly offensive, almost assaulting"— The Challenge All Stars: Rivals' Devin Walker chimes in on Dario Medrano’s bad breath and gameplay

Devin Walker addressed his ongoing conflict with Dario Medrano on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, explaining that his frustrations were not just about strategy but also personal interactions. During an exclusive interview with Parade, post-elimination, he specifically mentioned an issue with Dario’s breath.

"I have looked into the legality of smelly breath. It isn't an arrestable offense; it should be. His breath stinks. Truly offensive, almost assaulting. The scent is assaulting," Devin stated.

According to Devin, this was not a statement made in the heat of the moment but an observation he stood by. Beyond this, he critiqued Dario’s gameplay, highlighting instances where he believed Dario had a pattern of betraying allies for his advancement.

Throughout The Challenge All Stars: Rivals season, Devin and his partner, Leroy Garrett, were one of the strongest teams, consistently placing at the top of challenges. However, their momentum was halted when they were thrown into elimination by Sam McGinn and Frank Sweeney, despite a previous agreement to work together.

Devin did not limit his criticism of Dario to personal grievances but also examined his strategic decisions in past seasons. He claimed that Dario had developed a reputation for betraying allies and failing to play a strong individual game. Devin pointed to multiple instances, including Dario’s choices in Rivals 3, where he sent Cory Wharton into elimination against Nate Siebenmark.

Later, Dario sent Devin and his partner Cheyenne Floyd into elimination despite a pre-established alliance.

"He sends Cory into elimination against Nate on Rivals 3...He sends me and Cheyenne in after a full-blown alliance that we've fully all gotten together on [with] absolutely no remorse," Devin explained.

According to Devin, this pattern continued on Dirty 30, where Dario did not have a significant impact on the game before losing to Tony Raines. The Challenge star emphasized that Dario’s approach in multiple seasons had been to make moves that undermined allies, rather than creating long-term strategic relationships.

While some competitors opt for loyalty-based strategies to ensure their longevity in the game, Devin suggested that Dario consistently relied on short-term decisions that ultimately hurt his standing. He argued that this made Dario an unpredictable player who struggled to maintain strong partnerships.

The tension between Devin and Dario escalated into a heated confrontation during the season. Devin described Dario as reacting strongly when confronted about his strategic choices, which led to an intense exchange between the two.

"Dario overreacting to getting caught in his only viable strategy for this game, which is to play an intimidated, scared game and lie to his friends," Devin stated.

The Challenge star maintained that Dario’s approach was based on deception rather than competitive ability. Additionally, he reiterated his criticism of Dario’s breath, which became a significant issue during their face-to-face argument.

"If you're going to be pathetic and you're going to be someone that gets close in people's faces, ou have to brush your teeth," Devin added.

Devin’s remarks not only focused on gameplay but also extended to personal interactions, making this one of the more intense rivalries of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

Don’t miss the drama unfolding on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals every Wednesday at 8 pm on MTV.

