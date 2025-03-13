"I did not see this sooner" — The Challenge All Stars: Rivals' Amber Borzotra claims Frank was plotting against her all along

Amber Borzotra addressed her confrontation with Frank Sweeney on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals during an interview with Parade on March 12, 2025. She explained that she did not recognize the extent of his strategy against her until later in the game. Reflecting on her experience, Amber stated,

"There was just a lot of things that I peeped and I just saw on him that I was, like, 'I did not see this sooner.' And so I just wanted to call him out on it."

Her realization surfaced in the days leading up to nominations, as she noticed changes in Frank’s behavior at the competition house. The former champion received information from other players and observed his actions, which led her to believe he was working against her. Amber's concerns materialized when she was ultimately targeted for elimination on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

Amber noticed a shift in Frank’s behavior

Amber recalled that she started sensing a change in Frank's demeanor before the elimination round. She observed that he became less communicative and was no longer sharing game-related information. She explained,

"We were kind of shifting in some kind of way. And I was like, 'Hey, there is a wedge between us. What's going on?'"

In addition to the change in their interactions, Amber noticed Frank’s unusual behavior at the house the night before nominations. She described how he deviated from his usual routine, stating,

"Frank is such a routine person when it comes to his night routine. He likes to wash his face, put his mask on, go to bed early. Now, he was up still in his outside clothes, parading around the house, doing things the night before nominations. So I was like, 'Okay, this is new.'"

These observations contributed to her belief that Frank was involved in a plan against her.

Amber's growing doubts were confirmed by other players

Amber mentioned in her interview that multiple The Challenge All Stars: Rivals players approached her with concerns about Frank’s role in the game. She explained that she gathered information from different sources and began piecing it together.

"I keep noticing and hearing things that people are coming up to me and saying stuff about Frank. So I was listening and peeping, and I was trying to keep and collect all this information," Amber said.

She believed that Frank was aware of critical information regarding her position in the game but chose not to share it with her. Amber explained that if they had truly been working together, he should have informed her. Frank's decision to withhold this information strengthened her suspicion that he was making strategic moves against her, which ultimately contributed to her elimination.

Amber felt betrayed by those she trusted

Amber emphasized that she took the situation personally because she had started to form alliances that she believed were based on trust. She explained that her experience in previous seasons made her feel isolated, and she had hoped for a different outcome in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

"I just felt the same thing on other seasons, me versus the whole house, nobody having my back. And that sucked. Because I felt like this season, if anything, I actually felt like I had friends," she noted.

She also expressed disappointment in specific players she had conversations with before the season, saying,

"Even Veronica, we spoke before the season. We went in and we were like, 'Hey, let's have each other's back.'"

Despite those prior discussions, Amber found herself in a vulnerable position within the game.

Viewers can tune in to The Challenge All Stars: Rivals every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

