"Affected the real relationships of the girls"—RuPaul's Drag Race star Suzie comments on Arrietty and Jewels' conflict

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 10, which was released on March 7, the queens were tasked with delivering a comedy tribute to three of the shadiest queens in Drag Race history. Jewels Sparkles was given the power to determine the lineup for the Villain Roast challenge, a decision that left Arrietty frustrated.

Arrietty believed Jewels intentionally targeted her by placing her after the funniest queen in the lineup. In response, she stole Jewels' jokes and delivered them first, throwing a wrench into her performance.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on March 8, Suzie Toot reflected on the incident and shared that Arrietty and Jewels' conflict impacted the entire Werk Room environment.

Suzie further noted that the drama in episode 10 was one of the key conflicts that strained their relationship. She speculated that the situation remained unresolved for weeks, as Arrietty left without seeing Jewels again until after filming had wrapped.

"[Friday night's drama] was one of the fights that affected the real relationships of the girls, [because it left things] unresolved for weeks," Suzie said.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Suzie shares why Jewels didn't confront Arrietty for stealing her jokes

In her interview with EW, RuPaul's Drag Race star Suzie described Arrietty and Jewels' conflict as the "force" that shook the entire Werk Room environment. She added that she could sense a certain "heat" in the room, that too in a crazy way.

When Jewels revealed her lineup for episode 10's Villain Roast challenge, Arrietty was frustrated to learn that she had been placed right after the funniest queen in the cast. She believed Jewels had done this deliberately to ruin her performance. Moreover, Arrietty didn't like how Jewels placed herself right after her performance to make her presentation look good.

Later, Arrietty stole some of Jewels' jokes during her rehearsals, and used them before her. Jewels was visibly shocked upon seeing Arrietty perform her joke right before her act. However, she did not confront her RuPaul's Drag Race co-star during her presentation.

Reacting to the incident, Suzie revealed that Jewels didn’t immediately tell anyone about Arrietty’s actions. However, while they were in the van before the elimination, Jewels confided in her, admitting that she chose to hold onto it. She explained that she didn’t want to be part of Arrietty’s narrative if she ended up getting eliminated later in the episode.

"[She didn't tell anyone] in the moment. It wasn't until a van ride that night until she told me what happened. Here's the thing. Jewels said, 'I'm going to hold this in. I'm not going to say it unless Arrietty says it, because if she goes home tonight, I don't want this to be part of her narrative,'" the RuPaul's Drag Race star recalled.

Suzie further noted that the incident was just one of the fights that affected Arrietty and Jewels' "real relationship" as the two didn't get to have a proper conversation and clear things out until after filming wrapped.

Nevertheless, the RuPaul's Drag Race star assured the fans that everyone was on good terms with each other.

"It's all good now. The group chat is still alive. There was a dip during the season when people weren't talking, but everything is good!" she said.

After the Roast challenge, Arrietty and Jewels found themselves at the bottom. They had to compete in a lip-sync battle for their survival. While both gave it their all, the judges felt Jewels had the stronger moves, leading to Arrietty's elimination.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episodes are released every Friday on MTV.

