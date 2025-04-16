"Almost fell to the floor": Million Dollar Secret contestant Cara left producers scrambling with her answer

Million Dollar Secret winner Cara triggered a production emergency during the Netflix show's finale when she claimed to have one sister instead of two. The Los Angeles-based In-N-Out cook made this calculated statement during her first conversation with contestant Sam after receiving the million-dollar box at The Stag mansion. In her appearance on The Viall Files podcast, dated April 15, 2025, Cara shared,

"Yes, I actually really terrified the producers with that one. It was a whole thing. So, when I had opened my box that morning, I put on my cross, and I knew I was getting the money."

The confrontation that followed exposed the behind-the-scenes chaos. Talking about the moment filming stopped, Cara shared,

"The producer almost fell to the floor. She's like, 'I thought you said you had two sisters when you entered this.' I was like, 'I do.' I was like, 'This is a game. I'm supposed to be lying, right?' And she was like, on her mic, 'I'm not getting fired. We did the right research. She does have two sisters.'"

Her answer proved crucial through multiple elimination rounds, box switches, and the laser maze challenge, ultimately leading to her winning the million-dollar prize in the social competition series where contestants attempted to identify the secret millionaire among them.

Million Dollar Secret contestant Cara tricked producers with sister count

The morning of the Million Dollar Secret finale brought unexpected tension to the production team. After the box distribution, Cara found herself holding the million dollars. She met Sam for their first conversation of the day, which quickly turned to family topics.

"I know how editing works, but she was the first one I talked to. When she asked me that, I know it shows a pause, but if you watch it at the end of Episode 8, it shows no pause," Cara explained on The Viall Files podcast.

The filming halted immediately after Cara's response about having one sister. The production team rushed to verify their contestant files, which clearly stated Cara had two sisters. While Sam continued filming with other contestants, producers pulled Cara aside for additional interviews.

During this break, Cara explained to the worried producer that her answer was a strategic game move, not a casting documentation error. Cara described her mental preparation that morning in detail during The Viall Files podcast appearance. After opening her box and confirming her millionaire status, she put on her cross necklace and began anticipating possible questions.

The Million Dollar Secret contestant focused specifically on two personal details that might become topics of conversation: her middle name Lydia, which matched another contestant's name, and information about her sisters.

The conversation with Sam happened shortly after, making it Cara's first interaction following her discovery of the million-dollar box. The quick exchange appeared seamless on camera, with Cara maintaining composure while delivering her calculated response.

During discussions, producers questioned Cara Kies about her response, leading to her explanation that the misleading answer was a strategic choice within game parameters.

Final outcome

After the sibling conversation aired in April 2025, Cara provided additional context about the incident's aftermath. The Million Dollar Secret contestant returned to her In-N-Out cooking position following filming in May 2024, maintaining secrecy about both her win and her game strategies.

"I went back to flipping burgers. No one even knew I was gone. When the show came out, my co-workers were like, 'When did you go? We didn't know you even left for a month,'" Cara shared in her Tudum interview.

The successful deception played a crucial role in the final phase of competition. While other contestants focused on physical challenges and box switches, Cara's ability to maintain consistent misdirection helped her advance. Her final strategic moves involved a box-switching sequence with Corey in the trophy room, ultimately securing her position as winner.

Cara managed the hidden millionaire role through several elimination rounds at The Stag mansion. She participated in the laser maze challenge, maintained alliances with fellow finalists Corey and Sam, and executed multiple box switches before the final reveal. Million Dollar Secret concluded with Cara opening her box to reveal the million dollars during the finale.

Million Dollar Secret is streaming on Netflix.

