"Feeling everyone out"- Million Dollar Secret winner Cara reveals her secret to winning the $1 million

Prior to the Million Dollar Secret premiere, finalists sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood on April 15. When asked what led to her $1 million win, Cara Kies pointed to staying aware and knowing when to engage.

“Oh man, I think just listening and knowing when to talk and kind of feeling everyone out, and how they lie worked out really well,” she said.

The conversation took place at The Stag, where Cara and fellow finalists Corey Niles, Sam Hubbard, and Sydnee Falkner reflected on gameplay, turning points, and challenges that shaped the outcome of Million Dollar Secret. Cara’s comment offered a brief explanation of the strategy she believed gave her an edge.

Finalists reveal strategies, twists, and key moments from Million Dollar Secret

Strategic silence and observation

Cara’s approach focused on observation and limited communication. She described it as “just listening and knowing when to talk,” allowing her to remain under the radar while collecting information on others. Corey Niles confirmed that he recognized Cara as the prizeholder early on.

“I knew when Cara had it from the start... I needed her to keep the money,” Corey Niles said.

He said he used this knowledge to influence the direction of the game by keeping her in a vulnerable position and using his placement in the challenge to gain the "ability to move a box." Corey also explained that he deliberately targeted her near the end because he was confident she had the "million dollars" and decided, "I’m going for Cara’s."

However, his move did not yield the result he expected. When Corey opened the box he believed contained the prize and found it empty, he reacted with frustration, emphasizing the moment with the phrase "Lord have mercy."

Sydnee Falkner also referenced Cara’s position in Million Dollar Secret. She explained that once she was paired with Cara, she believed her chances of staying were over, anticipating elimination if they did not win the challenge.

“She had a much closer alliance with these two than I did,” she added.

Gameplay dynamics among the finalists

The cast revealed how individual strategies shaped the outcome. Sam Hubbard, who previously held the $1 million, discussed the challenges of completing hidden tasks assigned to the millionaire. To execute it without raising suspicion, she created a scenario with medical staff, saying,

“Do you hear that sound? I’m having a ring in my ear. Can you check it?”

Sam explained that even though her behavior appeared strategic, it was not always intentional: it was just how she "operate." She also mentioned her approach during a team challenge. She recalled saying "we won" after they successfully completed the task. This completed her assigned phrase and helped her progress as the millionaire.

Sydnee added that the outcome of her challenge with Cara determined her path in Million Dollar Secret, expressing that she knew she was eliminated, saying she was "going home right now." Corey commented on why certain contestants were removed at key points, saying,

“We got rid of her when we needed to.”

Cara mentioned that her win had not yet been revealed to those around her. She confirmed that her sisters were unaware of the outcome and said:

"No one really knows and I still flip burgers...It’s going to be incredible...I can’t wait to help my family. That’s like my biggest thing.”

Stream all episodes of Million Dollar Secret now on Netflix.

