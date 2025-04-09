5 shows like Million Dollar Secret to watch next

For fans who enjoyed Million Dollar Secret, a competition that blends strategy, deception, and high-stakes gameplay, several other shows offer similar elements of mind games, manipulation, and intense rivalries. These alternative shows for Million Dollar Secret include The Trust: A Game of Greed, The Mole, Outlast, The Devil's Plan, and Celebrity Bear Hunt.

These series challenge contestants to outsmart one another, form temporary alliances, and navigate the tension between cooperation and betrayal. From survival-based challenges in harsh environments to psychological manipulation and deception-filled competitions, these shows keep viewers engaged with unpredictable twists and high drama like Million Dollar Secret.

5 alternative reality competition shows to watch like Million Dollar Secret

1) The Trust: A Game of Greed

Cast of The Trust: A Game of Greed (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The Trust, which debuted in January 2024 on Netflix, focuses on 11 players who have to choose whether to trust one another or play for their self-interest. The prize fund begins at a quarter of a million dollars, and it can be boosted by taking out other contestants.

Contestants anonymously vote each other out, with each vote increasing an individual's portion of the prize. Every week, the contestants are challenged in a series of activities that decide who will remain playing. The series explores the tension between collaboration and betrayal in a high-stakes environment, much like Million Dollar Secret.

2) The Mole

Cast of The Mole (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

On The Mole, which aired in October 2022, 12 players try to contribute to a team pot through physical and mental tasks. One player, though, secretly undermines the efforts of the group. The players are trying to figure out who the Mole is, with the winner being the player who correctly identifies the Mole at the end of the season.

The challenges range from physical to mental, and the group aims to build the prize pool while not sabotaging. The last contestant who discovers the Mole wins the pooled money.

3) Outlast

Still from Outlast Season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix's Outlast, which premiered March 10, 2023, drops 16 players into the Alaskan wilderness, where they have to trust one another in order to survive the bitter environment. The contestants are divided into four groups, and each group has to set up a camp in a different location. It is a matter of survival as a group, but with a catch: only one player gets the million-dollar award.

Contestants must balance personal survival with group dynamics, and failure to cooperate could result in elimination.

4) The Devil's Plan

Poster of The Devil's Plan (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The Devil's Plan showcases 12 participants who engage in a variety of challenging puzzles and strategic games. Set in a house with various rooms serving as both living quarters and game spaces, participants engage in daily challenges that test their mental and physical limits.

In the show, which first aired in September 2023, contestants have to accumulate "pieces," a type of money that can be used toward different perks in the game. Being eliminated is when players lose all their pieces.

The show’s design, which focuses on intellectual challenges and manipulation, makes it similar to Million Dollar Secret in terms of creating situations where contestants must decide when to cooperate and when to betray. It also features some of the known faces of the Korean entertainment industry.

5) Celebrity Bear Hunt

Celebrity Bear Hunt cast (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

In Celebrity Bear Hunt, a group of 12 celebrities is placed in the Costa Rican jungle, where they must survive and avoid capture by survival expert Bear Grylls. The show follows the celebrities as they are trained by Grylls to live off the land and face various challenges.

In the show, which was released on Netflix in February of this year, participants have to accomplish survival challenges, cooperate in teams, and attempt to last longer than the others so that Grylls will not catch them.

Million Dollar Secret is available to stream anytime on Netflix.

