"I've been sensitive my entire life": Million Dollar Secret star Lauren Jean shares deeper truths about her personal life

Lauren Jean, a contestant on the new competition series, Million Dollar Secret, which premiered March 26, 2025, opens up about the deeper aspects of her life, including her struggles with sensitivity and personal growth. In an Instagram post she shared before the show's premiere, she wrote,

“I’ve been sensitive my entire life. I’m conflict-averse and people pleasing by nature and I’m naturally drawn to stronger personalities who work as a shield for me to hide behind.”

Lauren's time on Million Dollar Secret came to an end with her elimination in Episode 3. During her time on the show, she shared aspects of her life, including her role as a mother and wife, as well as her experiences with health and self-image.

Million Dollar Secret star Lauren Jean reflects on her life and values

Health and body image

Lauren has faced challenges with her health and body image throughout her life. On Instagram, she shared,

“I’ve gained and lost the same 50ish lbs a few times in my life. In doing so, I have learned to place very little importance on the size of my body.”

She explained that regardless of her physical appearance, she has found contentment and wellness at different sizes. Lauren has focused on living an active and fulfilling life rather than fixating on the shape of her body.

Along with body image concerns, Lauren has Hashimoto's hyperthyroidism, an illness that impacted her health before receiving a correct diagnosis. She described that the current health gains are a function of a "comprehensive, holistic approach" to treatment.

Her ordeal prompted her to stress the need to get proper care whenever one feels something amiss with his body.

“Do not take no for an answer when you know something is up with your body. Get the second opinion. Explore naturopathic, alternative routes,” she advised.

Family life and career balance

Lauren's journey to motherhood and career development has required balancing multiple responsibilities. At 24, she became a mother while pursuing her graduate studies in school counseling. She reflected on the difficulty of managing her academic work while raising a newborn, noting,

“I’ll never forget balancing classes with doctor’s appointments, writing papers with a sleeping newborn in my arms, needing to pump so badly during a practicum session that I almost burst into tears.”

Despite these challenges, Lauren highlighted her pride in completing her master’s degree while caring for her young child.

“It wasn’t without struggle but my toddler got to watch her mama graduate with her master’s degree. I’m forever proud of that.”

Lauren's journey on Million Dollar Secret

Initially, Lauren intended to leverage her likable persona to avoid suspicion and rely on her background as a school counselor to navigate Million Dollar Secret. In her Tudum interview, she explained,

“I was trained to pick up on subtle changes in behavior and tone."

However, with all she could do to present herself in a positive, friendly light, Lauren was under tremendous pressure. In episode 3, titled "Going to Hell on a Scholarship," she unexpectedly reveals something surprising to the group. Lauren confessed that she was the mystery millionaire, and she cried as she related how hard it had been to keep the secret.

This moment of vulnerability further bred suspicion among some of the remaining contestants, as some wondered if her outburst was simply a tactic to play on the group. When voting started, Lauren found herself tied with fellow player Sydnee. The decisive vote was cast by Phil, another contestant, who ultimately decided to eliminate Lauren on Million Dollar Secret.

Million Dollar Secret is available for streaming anytime on Netflix.

