American Idol alum Colin Stough allegedly drove under the influence before crash in Tennessee

American Idol contestant Colin Stough faced arrest on February 28, 2025, following a single vehicle crash in Tennessee. TMZ reported on March 1, 2025 that police charged the 20-year-old singer with driving under the influence, underage alcohol consumption, and failure to exercise due care. The crash happened on I-840 in Williamson County just south of Nashville.

Ad

Police showed up at the crash site and thought alcohol might have played a role. They took Colin Stough to a hospital for an evaluation before booking him. He got out on bail later. So far, his team and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office haven't given a statement regarding what happened.

Colin Stough gained fame on American Idol season 21 for his singing, including his rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Simple Man. He finished in third place behind Megan Danielle and winner Iam Tongi.

Ad

Trending

American Idol star Colin Stough's involvement in the accident remains under investigation

Ad

On February 28, Tennessee highway patrol officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the I-840 freeway, near the 37-mile marker in Williamson County. Stough was the sole individual involved in the accident.

When the police got there, they checked things out and figured alcohol might be the reason for the crash.

The cops took him to the hospital to evaluate him before taking into the police custody. Later, he got out on bail, but no details are available regarding the bail amount he paid or the future legal proceedings.

Ad

The officials are looking into the matter, and the case is still under investigation. Any further legal actions or court dates are yet to be confirmed.

Stough’s response and career updates

Ad

Following his arrest, American Idol alum Colin Stough addressed the alleged situation on Instagram, sharing a video of himself singing in a forest. He wrote over the clip,

“I’m not perfect and will never claim to be. But I will admit when I’m wrong and that’s a fact.”

In the caption, he added,

“Never let anyone hold you down for not being a certain way.”

Ad

He later reshared the video on his Instagram stories and posted additional updates about getting a haircut. However, he did not directly address the charges.

Stough first gained widespread attention during American Idol season 21, where his performances earned praise from the judging panel.

Katy Perry described him as “the Brad Pitt of country music” and commended his song choices and vocal ability. He ultimately finished third in the competition.

"He's got the taste and the song choice and the vocal ability," Katy Perry said.

Ad

Despite the ongoing legal matter, Stough continues to perform. Based on his website information, he's scheduled to perform in Saratoga Springs, new york on March 6, then Vermont, and Rhode island.

Also, he has been advertised as headliner for the Mississippi Makers Fest 2025.

In addition to performing live, the American Idol winner has been actively online in social media providing information on his music and his personal life.

He frequently interacts with fans and has continued to promote his work despite the recent legal situation.

Ad

Season 23 of American Idol is set to air on March 9, 2025 exclusively on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback