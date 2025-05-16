“An ounce and a half a day”—Gold Rush: Mine Rescue star Juan shows up at an 1800-acre gold mine

Episode 2 of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue season 5 is set to be released on May 16, 2025 on Discovery. Titled Gold Today, Gone Tomorrow, the episode focuses on Freddy and Juan taking up the case of a mine which had dried up. In a sneak peek, uploaded on the official Instagram account of the show on May 15, the gold miners can be seen gauging the mine.

When the owners of the mine tells Freddy and Juan that, according to their goal, they need to find 90 ounces of gold in the next 60 days, Juan calculates and says:

"It's going to be closer to an ounce and a half a day."

The owners agrees that it is indeed the amount of gold they need to get out to meet their target in the stipulated time period. It is a tad bit more than their current yield, which is about an ounce a day.

What happens on Gold Rush: Mine Rescue season 5 episode 2 sneak peek?

The Gold Rush: Mine Rescue sneak peek has been released on Gold Rush's official Instagram handle, @goldrushtv, which features clips and pictures from all the shows of the franchise.

The clip opens with Freddy and Juan riding their truck full of equipment through the wilderness, on muddy roads, towards the said mine. The narrator explains that the miner duo are going to a mine called the Gibson mine, in British Columbia.

The owners of the mine, Jim Gibson and Wendy Tuerling, own an 1800-acre property there, and have amassed over a million dollars worth of gold mining equipment. This equipment includes three excavators, two washplants, and one rock truck.

They use these equipments to dig through the ancient river gravel, or benches as they are called, on which the mine is situated. While getting there, Gold Rush: Mine Rescue star Freddy's truck gets stuck in the mud.

Juan says that it's a risky operation to get it out because they are on a river bed, and if the truck tumbles, it might fall into the river. However, Juan comes up with a simple mechanism with which they somehow get the truck going. Then, after they arrive at the destination, the mine co-owner Wendy says:

"So you guys are like the JLo in the mining world."

To which, Juan and Freddy reply in unison that they are more like "jello." Jim explains that they have 1800 acres of property and need to figure out what they are doing wrong. When Juan asks what they have been making that year, Jim responds that they are digging up an ounce a day.

Jim announces that their goal is to find 100 ounces in the current season, and with 10 ounces already out, they have 60 more days to secure the remaining 90 ounces. The indicator at the bottom of the screen displays that while one ounce of gold is priced at $2300, an ounce and a half costs $3450.

Freddy and Juan then asks if they can see the gold for themselves. Jim shows them the nuggets he had dug out previously. He explains that the nuggets they are digging out now aren't as big as the ones he used to mine three years back. He also shares that the digging gets harder because the piece of land they are mining now is sandier than the land they mined before.

The sneak peek of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue depicts Freddy and Juan gauging the situation at this new mine. It is now for the fans to see what ensues in episode 2.

