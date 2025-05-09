Gold Rush crews hit it big — Parker, Beets, and Ness strike over $27 million in gold before season's end

Gold Rush Season 15 returned on April 4, 2025, with back-to-back episodes (Episodes 20 and 21), following Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness as they continue their late-season push. With gold prices high and winter fast approaching, the pressure was on to meet ambitious goals.

Ad

Despite various setbacks, all three crews made significant gains, collectively recovering over $27 million worth of gold even before the season officially concluded.

For Rick Ness and his team, the focus remained on the Vegas Valley, while Parker Schnabel invested heavily to open a new section of Dominion Creek. Meanwhile, Tony Beets brought his old dredge back into action to make up for earlier delays.

Each crew faced its own challenges—from equipment malfunctions to strained crew dynamics—but all made crucial progress toward their season targets. Rick’s morale got a boost from a returning friend, though it came with heartbreaking personal news. Tony’s dredge faced technical difficulties, and Parker had to take financial risks for a potential big return.

Ad

Trending

Rick Ness receives morale boost, but Monster Red faces hurdles in Gold Rush

Ad

Rick Ness entered the back-to-back episodes hoping to prove that the Vegas Valley would yield a major return after a significant financial and time investment. “It’s lit up like it’s Christmas,” Ness said after finally getting Monster Red running and seeing promising output.

However, relocating the massive wash plant didn’t go smoothly. Foreman Buzz Legault placed it incorrectly, adding tension after a prior disagreement.

Despite those issues, sluicing at the Vegas Valley finally began. The first clean-up came in at 56.07 ounces. Ness initially let the crew believe that was it—but then revealed an additional 200 ounces had been recovered, totaling over $670,000. “We’re halfway to the promised land,” he told them.

Ad

Meanwhile, morale saw a lift with the return of Ness’ best friend Brian “Zee” Zaremba. But the joy was tempered by personal tragedy—Zee shared that his wife Chelsea had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer at age 33. Despite the diagnosis, Chelsea encouraged Zee to help out the crew.

Equipment troubles continued, including smoke from the feed conveyor traced to a rock and holes in the screen deck in Gold Rush. Still, the crew pushed through. With five weeks of effort behind them and thousands still to recover, Ness’ team made critical progress while navigating both emotional and operational setbacks.

Ad

Tony and Parker ramp up efforts as gold totals soar past $27 million

Ad

Tony Beets worked to close the gap on his 5,000-ounce goal by bringing back his 85-year-old dredge after delays at Indian River in Gold Rush. The dredge was initially stuck, and later found to be sinking on one side due to a leaking pontoon. Pumps were installed and after a two-day delay, operations resumed.

A clean-up from Mike’s Paradise Hill Trommel brought in 251.48 ounces. Additional gold came from the Comeback Cut extension and final dredge work, bringing Tony’s season total to 4,800 ounces worth $12.6 million. Meanwhile, Parker Schnabel focused on Elbow Cut, spending heavily to uncover potential pay dirt.

Ad

Ad

The team had to remove two feet of overburden and frozen ground in Gold Rush. Despite crew fatigue and risk, the move paid off. Big Red’s cleanup at the Bridge Cut gave 100.10 ounces, while Elbow Cut returned 282.30 ounces, valued at nearly $740,000. That pushed Parker’s season total to 5,425.4 ounces, worth more than $14 million.

Together with Ness’ progress, the three crews surpassed $27 million in gold before season’s end. With a few weeks left, each operation remains focused on wrapping up strong while navigating equipment issues, personal struggles, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Ad

Gold Rush episodes are available to stream on Discovery Channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More