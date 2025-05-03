Gold Rush: White Water season 8 episode 2 recap: Dustin Hurt reveals injury diagnosis as crew battles current to save dredge

The latest episode of Gold Rush: White Water season 8 was aired on May 202, 2025. It saw operations at Nugget Creek disrupted as Dustin Hurt remained absent following an injury sustained during work on the pulley system in the premiere.

With the Gold Rush: White Water crew waiting for updates, Hurt traveled over 30 miles to Haines, Alaska, for a medical diagnosis. His prolonged absence placed additional pressure on the team, who attempted to continue operations without him.

While he opted to remain involved in the operation, the crew dealt with mounting challenges at the claim site, including the threat of losing their dredge to powerful river currents.

Episode 2 overview of Gold Rush: White Water season 8

When Dustin Hurt went to Haines, he was told that he had a broken finger and a ruptured tendon pulley. Although the medical staff suggested that he get surgery, Hurt faced the possibility of ending his season early if he followed that advice.

He decided to delay the procedure, accepting a limited role with no diving responsibilities. The need for the season’s success, due to rising operational costs, influenced his decision.

He returned to the site prepared to support the crew through coordination and technical guidance while the team adjusted to working without their primary diver.

Crew stabilizes dredge after assessing equipment risk

While Hurt was away, the remaining Gold Rush: White Water team members inspected the Deuce Sluice, which was placed too close to the river’s edge. The dredge, weighing 250 pounds and assembled from parts of three older machines by Wes and Paul Richardson, was at risk of being swept away.

The team noted that the skyline anchors positioned 550 feet above were no longer stable due to the soft rock beneath them. A decision was made to find a new anchor point on a more secure rock and install additional backup bolts to prevent further equipment risk.

Upon Dustin Hurt’s return, he proposed a high-risk adjustment to the skyline. The idea was to apply enough tension to dislodge the unstable anchor points and transfer the dredge’s weight to the newly installed, more secure backup anchors. The crew encountered difficulties during this process, including resistance from the original anchor bolts, but were able to carry out the plan.

Once the shift was successful, the Deuce Sluice was lifted safely above the water, allowing operations to proceed without further equipment threats.

Diving begins with a limited crew amid mechanical problems

Diving activities recommenced at The Wall site, initiated by Carlos Minor and Paul Richardson. After two hours submerged, the Deuce Sluice encountered operational problems. River currents impacted the dredge’s filter basket, restricting water intake and overheating the hot water system.

A built-in valve opened to release the pressure before conditions became dangerous. Despite the equipment functioning again, other issues emerged. One of the foot valves was broken off by the current, limiting the team to one diver until replacements could be located.

Later in the Gold Rush: White Water episode, James Hamm entered the water alone. He targeted the base of the bedrock wall and focused on clearing material to reach a deeper section. The effort paid off when a small nugget of gold was discovered, confirming that the site still held valuable deposits.

With one diver active and others on standby due to equipment limitations, the crew continued to push forward, attempting to recover gold while managing the physical and mechanical challenges of the season.

Catch Gold Rush: White Water every Friday on the Discovery Channel at 8 pm ET.

