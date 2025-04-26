Gold Rush season 9 premiered on Discovery on April 18, 2025. It showcased a team of gold miners who found a potential mining site first, and then bought it in the hopes of finding precious metal.

Ad

Season 9, titled Gold Rush: White Waters, saw the team take up white water mining. But its location wasn't revealed until the season kicked off. In episode 2 that aired on April 25, the gold extraction team achieved on a huge feat. Dustin Hart was seen taking their white water boat for her first run in the treacherous landscape of Alaska. He said:

"I am so happy that everybody showed up. Holy cow, I was worried," he said, referring to the uncertainty his team exhibited while facing a life-threatening adventure.

Ad

Trending

Since these sites had some difficult terrains, the teams had to figure out how to navigate it first and then, think about the equipment to use to extract gold.

How the team took their first white water boat ride on Gold Rush season 9 episode 2?

Ad

As the cast members gathered to prepare the boat for the upcoming journey, Carlos Minor joined and asked if he was late to the party. Dustin said he was worried that Carlos wasn't going to show up at all because of his uncertainty about exploring the "dangerous" landscape.

Carlos shared that he had a lot to think about, especially after all the ghost stories Dustin told him about the path. He then said:

Ad

"Let's go do this. This is the year, right? This is the year."

Carlos confirmed his participation, saying he was all ready to go. Dustin said he was happy that everybody showed up because he was worried they wouldn't. Carlos responded that joining the Gold Rush team wasn't only his choice, but his wife's as well.

He said they talked extensively about his decision and concluded that if he was going to do the season, they needed to make sure that they got "good gold."

Ad

"Life-changing gold," Carlos emphasized.

The team then revved up the boat motor and got ready to plop it on the water, hoping it would work.

All the Gold Rush cast members got atop the boat and wore their safety gear for one of the most challenging gold mining trips of their lives. The narration behind their boat riding scene explained that they had to ride the boat 13 miles up the river to get to a creek, where they had to figure out how to get a professional to dive in.

Ad

Ad

The narration further mentioned that this terrain had untouched waterfalls and places not many had gone to before. Meanwhile, Dustin was seen driving the boat up on sheets of ice and then again in the water. They said they loved the boat and hooted as it slid on the smooth sheets of ice and then plopped into the waters again.

New episodes of Gold Rush: White Waters come out on Fridays, at 8 pm ET, on the Discovery Channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More