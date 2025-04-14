  • home icon
  Clash of Clans Gold Rush event: All details explored

Clash of Clans Gold Rush event: All details explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Apr 14, 2025 16:38 IST
Brace yourself for a new event! (Image via Supercell)
Brace yourself for a new event! (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event, which is another festivity themed around the popular professional wrestling promotion, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The title is also hosting the Friend or Foe event simultaneously, which is based on the same theme.

Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event.

All details of the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event explored

Schedule and how to play

The Clash of Clans Gold Rush event went live on April 14, 2025, and will last until April 20, 2025. Unlike the ongoing Friend or Foe event, this festivity is a clan event wherein each member must accumulate as much Gold as possible.

Note that you must collect the Gold from Home Village multiplayer attacks, collectors, and the Loot Cart. Depending on the amount of Gold you collect, you will receive Gold Nuggets. Next, you must contribute these nuggets to the clan collection. Doing so will move your clan forward in the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event's reward track.

Here's how you can contribute your Gold Nuggets in the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event:

  • Step 1: Head to your Home Village.
  • Step 2: Tap on the WWE Championship Belt icon right next to the Rumbling Goblin building.
  • Step 3: Tap on the Contribute icon.

In this section, you can see the total contribution made by your clan until now. You can also see a list of clan members and the total contribution made by them.

Rewards

Here are the contributions required by a clan and the corresponding rewards:

  • 15,000,000 Gold Nuggets: 5x Chests
  • 50,000,000 Gold Nuggets: 5x Chests
  • 150,000,000 Gold Nuggets: 750 Champ Medals
  • 300,000,000 Gold Nuggets: 5x Chests
  • 500,000,000 Gold Nuggets: 5x Chests
  • 1,600,000,000 Gold Nuggets: WWE Title

For those unaware, Chests are recently introduced in-game items that yield resources for the Home Village and Clan Capital. They include magic items, magic snacks, Ores, decorations, Clan House parts, Hero Skins, and Hero Equipment.

Champ Medals, on the other hand, are a limited-time currency in the ongoing Friend or Foe event. These are used to purchase exclusives that the Trader Shop's event section offers. You can use them to buy fresh exclusives like Action Figure Equipment, Surprise Wheel, or Golden Giant decor.

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 600 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

