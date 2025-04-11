Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin: Cost, design, and more

Supercell has recently released the Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin, and it can be purchased from the in-game shop. It is a cosmetic skin for Grand Warden that pays homage to the former WWE wrestler, The Undertaker. The skin also features a golden urn, resembling the urn that Taker's manager, Paul Bearer, used to carry during the duo's entrance.

Ad

This article highlights the cost, design, and other details of the Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin.

Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin: All you need to know

The Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin (Image via Supercell)

Design

Ad

Trending

The Darkness Warden wears a black coat, shirt, trousers, hat, and boots. He also has dark hair and gloves. Instead of a staff, the Darkness Warden carries a scythe with a handle made of bones with his right hand. A golden urn levitates directly above his left hand.

Cost

The price for the Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin is charged in the local currency, and thus varies on a player's geographical location. With that said, fans in the USA can purchase the cosmetic for 9.99 USD.

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans Brutality Queen Hero skin

Animations of the Darkness Warden

Expand Tweet

Ad

When in the home village, the urn leaves a trail of fog behind it. If the Warden is in on-air mode, both he and the urn leave a trail behind. When tapped on in the village, a black cloud appears from the urn and fires a thunderbolt on Darkness Warden, while he raises his fist.

During battles, he swings his scythe to fire lightning that produces fog on impact. When defeated, the Dark Warden sits on the ground, and spirits escape from his urn. If defeated in on-air mode, the urn tries to trap the Warden and he resists.

Ad

Other decorations of the ClashaMania Season

The Clash of Clans ClashaMania season features six decorations, all of which pay homage to WWE in some way. Here are the skins and scenery:

Brutality Queen Hero skin

Prince Mysterio Hero skin

Clash of Clans Dark Warden Hero skin

King Cody Hero skin

RoyalEST Hero Skin

ClashaMania Home Village scenery.

Check out our other articles on Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More