Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin: Cost, design, and more

Supercell has recently released the Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin, and it can be purchased from the in-game shop. It is a cosmetic skin for Grand Warden that pays homage to the former WWE wrestler, The Undertaker. The skin also features a golden urn, resembling the urn that Taker's manager, Paul Bearer, used to carry during the duo's entrance.
This article highlights the cost, design, and other details of the Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin.
Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin: All you need to know
Design
The Darkness Warden wears a black coat, shirt, trousers, hat, and boots. He also has dark hair and gloves. Instead of a staff, the Darkness Warden carries a scythe with a handle made of bones with his right hand. A golden urn levitates directly above his left hand.
Cost
The price for the Clash of Clans Darkness Warden skin is charged in the local currency, and thus varies on a player's geographical location. With that said, fans in the USA can purchase the cosmetic for 9.99 USD.
Animations of the Darkness Warden
When in the home village, the urn leaves a trail of fog behind it. If the Warden is in on-air mode, both he and the urn leave a trail behind. When tapped on in the village, a black cloud appears from the urn and fires a thunderbolt on Darkness Warden, while he raises his fist.
During battles, he swings his scythe to fire lightning that produces fog on impact. When defeated, the Dark Warden sits on the ground, and spirits escape from his urn. If defeated in on-air mode, the urn tries to trap the Warden and he resists.
Other decorations of the ClashaMania Season
The Clash of Clans ClashaMania season features six decorations, all of which pay homage to WWE in some way. Here are the skins and scenery:
- Brutality Queen Hero skin
- Prince Mysterio Hero skin
- Clash of Clans Dark Warden Hero skin
- King Cody Hero skin
- RoyalEST Hero Skin
- ClashaMania Home Village scenery.
