Clash of Clans ClashaMania Scenery: Cost and design explained

The Clash of Clans ClashaMania Scenery has arrived, and it can be purchased from the in-game store. The decoration pays various tributes to the Stamford-based wrestling company, WWE. For instance, the entire home village is designed to look like a WWE ring, featuring ropes, a logo, a red carpet, and numerous other additions.

This article highlights the cost and design of the Clash of Clans ClashaMania Scenery.

Clash of Clans ClashaMania Scenery: All you need to know

In the Clash of Clans ClashaMania Scenery, the Home Village is covered in white and grey tiles, with a Giant WWE logo in the center. The edges of the village are covered with red carpets. There are also turnbuckles in the corners that are used to attach blue ropes.

Around each side is a seated audience, and an archer can be seen shooting t-shirts from cannons at them. Other aspects of the Clash of Clans ClashaMania Scenery are:

North West: In the North West is a titantron, which plays animations of Minion Mysterio and other Hero troops. Additionally, the rope for this side of the ring is unattached and seems to be damaged. To the left of the titantron is a commentator's table with a Barbarian and a Goblin.

North East: In the North East is an entrance area, with more audience to the side. There is a WWE logo above the opening, and a Hog Rider appears from here and poses there for a bit. Later, a Goblin follows and attacks the Rider using a shield, then tosses it aside. Afterward, the Goblin grabs the knocked-out Hog Rider by his legs and pulls him back to the backstage area.

South East: In the South East, a glass stone can be seen with a Tesla Tower atop. The ClashaMania logo can also be seen below the red carpet.

South West: The South West is similar to the South East, except there are two statues: Barbarian and the Hog Rider, instead of the Tesla.

The Builder Base Boat is an armoured buggy with a CoC flag. It is designed to look similar to the buggy that Stone Cold used during his entrance. When damaged, the wheels fall off, and the headlights appear broken.

Blimp: The Blimp is colored white, with a WWE logo on the side.

Cost

Players can purchase the Clash of Clans ClashaMania Scenery from the in-game store. The price of this decoration is charged in the local currency and varies upon the buyer's geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase it for $6.99.

