5 best features in the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update

The much-awaited Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update has finally gone live, introducing tons of fresh content, including troop training removal from COC, a new Pet and Troop, and building and troop upgrades. Players have been looking forward to this patch since the COC content creators began rolling out sneak peeks for this update some weeks ago.

Ad

The Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update has brought some amazing changes, and this article lists the five best of them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best features of the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update

1) Removal of troop training time

Make the most of the troop training removal (Image via Supercell)

The troop training period was the mechanic that has been in-game since the release of Clash of Clans in 2012. Removing it is arguably the most shocking change the developer has ever made.

Ad

Trending

Earlier, players had to pick troops for their army composition. This would be followed by a training period, which made the army ready for the battle. Thanks to the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update, players no longer need to wait for this troop training period. They can head to the battlefield straight after picking their desired troops.

2) Furnace troop

The Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update has brought a new troop! (Image via Supercell)

The Furnace Troop in COC is another surprising feature of the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update. This entity is a one-of-a-kind troop that don't move but releases multiple mischievous beings called Firemites. They hop toward the nearby buildings and create a fiery pool over them that inflicts damage.

Ad

This troop is unlocked by upgrading the Dark Barrack to Level 12. It has a housing space of 18 and stays alive for 60 seconds. The spawned Firemites are skilled with causing area splash damage to the ground and aerial entities and have a movement speed of 32.

3) Noble Iron Equipment

A new Equipment is here! (Image via Supercell)

The Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans is fresh gear for the Minion Prince Hero. Players have been looking forward to new gear for this hero for a while. Since he was released recently, there isn't much Equipment available for him.

Ad

To that end, Supercell has released the Noble Equipment. The gear grants the Minion Prince a passive ability, boosting his movement and attack speed, damage output, and attack range for some duration after being deployed on the battlefield.

4) Donation and Clan Perks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since troop training time has been removed, the developer has changed how donations and clan perks work in Clash of Clans. Players must now spend Elixir or Dark Elixir to donate a Spell or Troop to a clan member.

The donation request time has also been changed to 10 minutes for all players, implying some changes in Clan Levels as well.

Here are the changes made in Clan Levels and their perks:

Ad

Tier 2: Players can donate up to 10 Troops.

Tier 3: Players can donate up to two Spells.

Tier 4: Players can donate up to 15 Troops.

Tier 6: Players can donate up to 25 Troops.

Tier 7: Players can donate up to three Spells.

Tier 8: Players can donate up to 40 Troops.

5) Town Hall 17 updates

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update has also introduced new Building, Spell, Supercharge, and Pet Levels for Town Hall 17 players.

Building Levels

Army Camp: Level 13

Inferno Tower: Level 11

Builder’s Hut: Level 7

Monolith: Level 4

Dark Barracks: Level 12

Pet House: Level 11

Troop Levels

Yeti: Level 7

Golem: Level 14

Ice Golem: Level 9

Hog Rider: Level 14

Spell Levels

Bat Spell: Level 7

Pet Levels

Unicorn: Levels 11–15

New Supercharge Levels for Town Hall 17

Multi-Gear Tower

Inferno Tower

Builder’s Hut

Monolith

Ad

New Walls

Unlocked 75 more Wall pieces at Level 18

These are the five best features of the Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update.

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback