Furnace troop in Clash of Clans: Skills and stats

Supercell has finally released the much-anticipated Clash Anytime update, introducing the Furnace troop in Clash of Clans. It has also released countless other changes, including the permanent removal of troop training time, a new pet and Equipment, building and troop upgrade changes, and Alchemist.
The Furnace troop in Clash of Clans functions much like the Lava Launcher defense from the Builder Base. Read on to learn more about this fresh troop.
What does the Furnace troop in Clash of Clans do?
The Furnace troop doesn't move but spawns small mischievous fireballs called Firemites that hop toward the nearest buildings and create a pool of fire over them. Note that unlocking this troop requires you to upgrade your Dark Barrack to Level 12.
Below are the fixed stats of the Furnace troop in Clash of Clans:
- Lifetime: 60 seconds
- Housing space: 18
These are the stats of Firemites:
- Effect duration: 10 seconds
- Damage type: Area splash
- Targets: Ground and air
- Movement speed: 32
Here are the stats of the Furnace troop in Clash of Clans in its different levels:
- Level 1: Firemites spawned - 19, HP - 1530, DPS - 50, Max Burn DPS - 100, HP - 250
- Level 2: Firemites spawned - 20, HP - 1620, DPS - 60, Max Burn DPS - 120, HP - 250
- Level 3: Firemites spawned - 21, HP - 1710, DPS - 70, Max Burn DPS - 135, HP - 300
- Level 4: Firemites spawned - 22, HP - 1800, DPS - 80, Max Burn DPS - 150, HP - 325
What are the other features of the Clash Anytime update?
Here is the other content the Clash Anytime update has released in COC besides the Furnace troop:
- Removal of army training time: Earlier, players had to choose the troops they wished to use in an attack and create an army, after which training time used to follow that would make them ready. However, this mechanic has been changed, and gamers no longer need to wait for their army to be trained.
- Sneezy pet: Sneezy is a pet that releases Booger troops that attack nearby buildings.
- Noble Iron equipment: A fresh gear for Minion Prince, Noble Iron, boosts the hero's attack speed, damage output, range, and movement speed.
These are the biggest changes the Clash Anytime update has introduced.
