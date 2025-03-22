  • home icon
Master Builder in Clash of Clans: Everything you need to know

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 22, 2025 16:11 IST
The Master Builder in Clash of Clans can Gear Up defenses (Image via Supercell)
The Master Builder in Clash of Clans can Gear Up defenses (Image via Supercell)

Master Builder in Clash of Clans is a non-combating villager, tasked with building and upgrading constructs in the Builder Base. In the later stages of the game, he also visits the Home Village to Gear Up the player's defensive repertoire. In terms of appearance, this character resembles a middle-aged man with a short stature. He also carries along a blueprint and hammer.

This article further highlights details of the Master Builder in Clash of Clans.

All you need to know about Master Builder in Clash of Clans

Boat to the Builder Base in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)
Boat to the Builder Base in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

How to unlock Master Builder in CoC

The Master Builder can be unlocked once the Home Base reaches Town Hall Level 4. To do so, you can use the boat located just outside the village and travel to the Builder Base.

Once you reach the Builder Base, the Master Builder gives a quick introduction to the new area. When idle, he rests inside the Builder Hall, leaving only if he has to build or upgrade buildings.

Gear Up in Clash of Clans

Once Builder Hall Level 4 is reached, the Master Builder in Clash of Clans can enter the Home Village to Gear Up three defensive buildings:

  • Cannon: A Level 7 Cannon in Clash of Clans can be Geared Up if the Double Cannon is Level 4 at the Builder Base. This upgrade costs 1,500,000 Gold and allows the building to burst fire with a salvo of four cannonballs. It also reduces range.
  • Archer Tower: A Level 10 Archer Tower in Home Base can be Geared Up if at least one such tower is at Level 6 on the Builder Base. This upgrade costs 4,000,000 Gold and adds a Fast Attack mode. The new mode makes the tower attack faster but reduces the range.
  • Mortar: A Level 8 Mortar in Home Village can be Geared Up if the Multi-Mortar in Builder Base is Level 8 or more. The gearing up costs 8,000,000 Gold and allows the building to fire in bursts of three shells.
Notably, Master Builder in Clash of Clans is only available for Gear Up if he is free in the Builder Base, and only one building of each type can be Geared Up at once. Additionally, the process of Gearing Up can always be reversed.

