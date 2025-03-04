Clash of Clans Military Scenery: Cost, design, and more

Supercell has recently released the Clash of Clans Military Scenery, allowing players to enhance the look of their homebase. It is currently available for purchase in the in-game store for varying costs. Players can apply this scenery after unlocking it from the 'Change Scenery' option in the Townhall. Notably, Sceneries in CoC are purely cosmetic and do not affect the gameplay or stats.

Ad

That said, this article highlights details of the Clash of Clans Military Scenery.

Clash of Clans Military Scenery: Everything you need to know

Design

Northwest and northeast of the CoC Military Scenery (Image via Supercell)

In the northwest is a small village, comprising small wooden huts, and goblins can be seen wandering in this area. It is separated from the main base by a river. Additionally, a bridge is built over the river that connects the homebase and this area.

Ad

Trending

In this region, A Hog Rider is firing his machine gun into the forest on the river shore. There is another bridge that connects the small village to a factory.

Also read: Clash of Clans Combat King Hero skin

In the northeast is a military complex, protected by standard barbarians. In the complex, someone can be seen hidden under a box, trying to infiltrate the building. Additionally, there is a structure that periodically launches rockets into the sky.

Ad

Southwest and southeast of the Military Scenery (Image via Supercell)

In the southeast is a runway, where a barbarian can be seen taking flight in a plane. This plane is powered using a rubber band, which is tightened by a giant. On the side of the runway is a volleyball court, where a barbarian posing on a bike with sunglasses on. A Hog Rider can also be seen nearby, practicing boxing on a punching bag. Additionally, an archer can be seen practicing archery in a shooting range.

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025

In the southwest is a port with various boats and submarines. A truck periodically arrives at the port, with a barbarian hidden in the back who infiltrates the facility. Afterward, the Barbrian reappears riding a bike while a machine gun fires at him. Then, he uses a ramp to jump to a helicopter and escapes.

In the water surrounding the dock, a barbarian can be seen evading two goblins on the boat. The barbarian throws an explosive that defeats one of the chasers.

Ad

The builder base boat is now protected with metallic armor. When damaged, it submerges into the water. The Clan Capital Blim has a magenta color with various scratches and dents. Additionally, the Forge has a metallic guard.

Also read: How to three-star the Minion General's Rampage

Cost

The cost of Clash of Clans Military Scenery varies based on the buyers' country and will be shown in local currency. Players in America can purchase it for 6.99 USD from the in-game shop.

Ad

How to buy and apply the Clash of Clans Military Scenery

To purchase the Military Scenery, head to the in-game shop. Open the Special Offers tab and find the Scenery and purchase it using your local currency.

To apply the Clash of Clans Military Scenery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the homebase.

Open the homebase. Step 2: Tap on the Townhall.

Tap on the Townhall. Step 3: Select the 'Change Scenery' option.

Select the 'Change Scenery' option. Step 4: Find the Military Scenery and apply it.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback