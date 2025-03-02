How to three-star the Minion General's Rampage challenge in Clash of Clans

The Minion General's Rampage challenge in Clash of Clans has gone live and will stay so until March 10, 2025. In it, players must three-star a strongly fortified base utilizing the given army composition. The challenge also showcases the Heroes' skins and the scenery, themed around the ongoing Action Heroes season, which will be released this month.

Since some players might not be accustomed to the provided army composition, three-starring the Minion General's Rampage challenge will not be easy. Furthermore, it features high-level defenses that make conquering the base even more difficult.

That said, we discuss some attack strategies that you can employ to complete the Minion General's Rampage challenge in Clash of Clans.

Things to know before engaging with the Minion General's Rampage challenge in Clash of Clans

Minion General's Rampage challenge rewards (Image via Supercell)

Below is the army composition provided in the Minion General's Rampage challenge in Clash of Clans:

4x Healers (Level 10)

1x Ice Golem (Level 8)

2x Headhunters (Level 3)

Barbarian King (Level 100)

Archer Queen (Level 100)

Grand Warden (Level 75)

Spells: 1x Invisible (Level 4), 4x Earthquake (Level 5), and 1x Bat (Level 6)

These are the rewards offered in the Minion General's Rampage challenge in Clash of Clans:

400 Exp

25 Gems

1x Hero Potion

Also read: Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025: Price and rewards explored

Attack strategy to three-star the Minion General's Rampage challenge in Clash of Clans

Base to conquer in the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Follow these attack strategies to three-star the Minion General's Rampage challenge in Clash of Clans:

Drop the Bat Spell on the deployment area underneath the Snowman statue.

Drop an Earthquake Spell in this area to damage the two Monoliths.

Drop the remaining Earthquake Spells between the Town Hall and two nearby Monoliths.

Deploy the Archer Queen in the southernmost part of the base on the Arrow decoration.

Trigger the Queen's ability once she is aligned to the base's diagonal.

Deploy the Grand Warden on the northern corner of the base and trigger his ability so that he wipes out all structures in that area.

Deploy all Healers behind the Warden.

Deploy the Ice Golem and the Barbarian King in the deployment area near the Snowman decoration.

Trigger the King's ability.

Once the Golem pops up, release all Headhunters to take down the enemy Hero.

Save your Invisible Spells. Use them only when your army nears the single-target Inferno in the eastern section of the base. Make sure to use it on the procession instead of the defenses.

Follow these strategies and see how your army wreaks havoc in the base.

