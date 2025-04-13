How to best spend Champ Medals in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event

Champ Medals in Clash of Clans are one of two event-exclusive currencies in the ongoing Friend or Foe event. They are earned by progressing in the event's reward track and can be claimed for free in the giveaways conducted by COC content creators. The event's other currency is Event Tickets, earned from the Rumbling Goblin decor in the Home Village and by performing multiplayer attacks.
The more Event Tickets you collect, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving Champ Medals and other items the prize path offers in Clash of Clans. You can use these medals to purchase items introduced by the event in the Trader Shop.
Since you can acquire only a limited number of Snake Medals, it's crucial to spend them wisely. This article discusses how to do so.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
How to make the most of Champ Medals in Clash of Clans
F2P players can collect around 4,000 Champ Medals in Clash of Clans from the event's reward track, while those with the Event Pass can acquire around 6,400 medals. Thus, those who don't purchase the pass will miss out on some exclusives released during the event. However, spending your collected Champ Medals in Clash of Clans on useful items won't make much difference.
With the collected medals, you can buy Action Figure Equipment, Surprise Wheel decor, or Golden Giant decor. If you're into Home Village decorations, making a decision may be difficult; otherwise, you can simply purchase fresh Equipment.
Note that you should purchase an item that could significantly enhance your attacking skill. Many gamers tend to buy new COC Hero Equipment with their hard-earned medals and later discover that it doesn't align with their attacking strategy. Hence, it is left unused in their inventory.
So, take your time before buying Action Figure Equipment. If you think it won't enhance your attacking strategy, there are many other options you can consider, such as Ores, Books, and previously released Hero Equipment.
Avoid purchasing your desired item from the Trader Shop the moment you collect adequate Champ Medals in Clash of Clans. Instead, wait for the final period of the event, as until then, all giveaways conducted by COC content creators will have taken place. This will help you earn as many Champ Medals as possible, ultimately helping you plan your purchase better.
