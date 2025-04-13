How to collect Champ Medals in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event like a pro

Event Tickets and Champ Medals in Clash of Clans are two event-exclusive currencies in the ongoing Friend or Foe event. The primary goal is to collect these two items by looting the Event Tickets from enemy bases performing multiplayer attacks. The more you collect these Tickets, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving tons of rewards, including the Champ Medals.

Champ Medals in Clash of Clans help purchase exclusives released in the Trader Shop, such as Action Figure Equipment, Surprise Wheel decor, Golden Giant decor, Electro Boot Equipment, and Lavaloon Puppet Equipment.

Since Champ Medals play a crucial role in the Friend or Foe event, you should collect as many of them as possible. This article discusses how this is done.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's views.

Collect the Champ Medals in Clash of Clans like a pro

Collect as many Champ Medals as possible! (Image via Supercell)

Note that F2P players can collect over 3,100 Champ Medals from the event's reward track, while those with the Event Pass can gather around 5,500 Champ Medals. Moreover, you can collect some extra medals, even after finishing the track, by looting Event Tickets via multiplayer raids and the Rumbling Goblin decor in the Home Village.

It's worth mentioning that Event Tickets aren't stored in the enemies' storage buildings but are dispersed among different buildings in their village. These are highlighted accordingly, so ensure to take them down as a priority.

Also read: Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event: Everything you need to know

To maximize your Champ Medals collecting capability, you can purchase the Event Pass, which costs around $4.99. Buying it will also yield 1,000 Event Tickets instantly, helping you make further progress in the reward track.

Another excellent medium to acquire Champ Medals in Clash of Clans is via COC content creators. When the Clash of Clans Medal event arrives, these creators often conduct giveaways that provide players with free event-exclusive currencies. One such giveaway is live, so you can head to the social media account of your favorite creator and get some free Champ Medals in Clash of Clans.

