Clash of Clans Friends or Foe event: All rewards listed 

The Clash of Clans Friends or Foe event is first-of-its-kind. It is a festivity themed around the renowned the World Wrestling Entertainment. Consequently, every item in this event is based on the same theme. It's worth mentioning that Supercell has never released an event based on pop-culture media until now. This is what makes the Clash of Clans Friends or Foe unique.
Let's check out all the items released in the Clash of Clans Friends or Foe event.
All items offered in the Clash of Clans Friends or Foe event
Here are the items offered in the Clash of Clans Friends or Foe event. Note that the event's reward track features two prize paths. One is accessible to everyone, while the other is solely available for Event Pass (EP) holders. Items marked with an * in each entry belong to the latter group:
- 100 Event Tickets: Giant Giant, 20 Glowy Ore*
- 300 Event Tickets: Clan Castle Cake, 500 Champ Medals*
- 600 Event Tickets: 500 Champ Medals, 20 Glowy Ore*
- 1000 Event Tickets: K.A.N.E, 1050 Champ Medals*
- 1500 Event Tickets: 550 Champ Medals, 30 Glowy Ore*
- 2000 Event Tickets: Mighty Morsel, 500 Champ Medals*
- 2500 Event Tickets: The Disarmer, 30 Glowy Ore*
- 3000 Event Tickets: 600 Champ Medals, 1050 Champ Medals*
- 3500 Event Tickets: 2x Mighty Morsel, 40 Glowy Ore*
- 4000 Event Tickets: 50 Glowy Ore, 500 Champ Medals*
- 4750 Event Tickets: 500 Shiny Ore, 40 Glowy Ore*
- 5500 Event Tickets: 650 Champ Medals, 10 Starry Ore*
- 6250 Event Tickets: 750 Shiny Ore, 60 Glowy Ore*
- 7000 Event Tickets: 70 Glowy Ore, 500 Champ Medals*
- 7750 Event Tickets: 850 Shiny Ore, 60 Glowy Ore*
- 8500 Event Tickets: 800 Champ Medals, 15 Starry Ore*
- 9250 Event Tickets: 950 Shiny Ores, 70 Glowy Ore*
- 10000 Event Tickets: 75 Glowy Ore, 600 Champ Medals*
- 11000 Event Tickets: 950 Shiny Ore, 70 Glowy Ore*
- 12000 Event Tickets: 90 Glowy Ore, 20 Starry Ore*
- 13000 Event Tickets: 1000 Shiny Ore, 80 Glowy Ore*
- 14000 Event Tickets: 2x Clan Castle Cake, 800 Champ Medals*
- 15000 Event Tickets: 115 Glowy Ore, 80 Glowy Ore*
- 16000 Event Tickets: Rumbling Goblins decor, 35 Starry Ore*
Besides these, the Clash of Clans Friends or Foe event offers exclusives in the Trader Shop. These items can be purchased via the Champ Medals you collect from the event's reward track.
Here are all these exclusives:
- Action Figure: 3100 Champ Medals
- Surprise Wheel: 3100 Champ Medals
- Golden Giant: 1025 Champ Medals
- Electro Boot: 3100 Champ Medals
- Lavaloon Puppet: 3100 Champ Medals
