Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025: Price and rewards explored 

The Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025 offers tons of exclusives that COC enthusiasts might have never seen before. Supercell has themed the ongoing season around a popular pop-culture media, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), making it one of the most unique. Consequently, all the exclusives released this season are based on the same theme.

Read on to learn about all the content the Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025 offers.

All items offered in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025 explored

Here are all the items offered by Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025:

1st reward: Prince Mysterio (Minion Prince skin)

2nd reward: Power Potions and a Gem

3rd reward: 30% Request Time Reduction

4th reward: 10% Research Boost and Clock Tower Potion

5th reward: 10% Builder Boost

6th reward: Bigger Season Bank and 500 Capital Gold

7th reward: Bigger Builder Bank

8th reward: Builder Star Jar and Pet Potion

9th reward: Book of Fighting

10th reward: Resource Potion and 2x Power Potions

11th reward: Auto Forge Slot

12th reward: Research Potion and 2x Hero Potions

13th reward: 5x Wall Ring

14th reward: Super Potion and Bigger Season Bank

15th reward: Bigger Builder Bank

16th reward: Power Potion and 2x Season Bank Multiplier

17th reward: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier

18th reward: Hero Potion and 60% Request Time Reduction

19th reward: 15% Research Boost

20th reward: 1000 Capital Gold and 15% Builder Boost

21st reward: Rune of Gold

22nd reward: 10,00,000 Gold and a Rune of Elixir

23rd reward: Bigger Season Bank

24th reward: 10,00,000 Elixir and Bigger Builder Bank

25th reward: 2000 Capital Gold

26th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Gold and Rune of Builder Gold

27th reward: 80% Request Time Reduction

28th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Elixir and 20% Research Boost

29th reward: 20% Builder Boost

30th reward: 10,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Builder Elixir

31st reward: Book of Spells

32nd reward: 20,00,000 Gold and a Bigger Season Bank

33rd reward: Bigger Builder Bank

34th reward: 20,00,000 Elixir and 5x Wall Rings

35th reward: Rune of Dark Elixir

36th reward: 1500 Capital Gold and Builder Potion

37th reward: Book of Heroes

38th reward: 20,000 Dark Elixir and Shovel of Obstacles

39th reward: 3000 Capital Gold

40th reward: Book of Heroes and Book of Building

Moving forward in the reward track of the Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025 will require you to collect Points by finishing time-limited tasks, such as donating a certain number of troops to clan members. The more you collect these Points, the further you will progress on the path.

