Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025: Price and rewards explored 

The Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025 offers tons of exclusives that COC enthusiasts might have never seen before. Supercell has themed the ongoing season around a popular pop-culture media, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), making it one of the most unique. Consequently, all the exclusives released this season are based on the same theme.
Read on to learn about all the content the Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025 offers.
All items offered in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025 explored
Here are all the items offered by Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025:
- 1st reward: Prince Mysterio (Minion Prince skin)
- 2nd reward: Power Potions and a Gem
- 3rd reward: 30% Request Time Reduction
- 4th reward: 10% Research Boost and Clock Tower Potion
- 5th reward: 10% Builder Boost
- 6th reward: Bigger Season Bank and 500 Capital Gold
- 7th reward: Bigger Builder Bank
- 8th reward: Builder Star Jar and Pet Potion
- 9th reward: Book of Fighting
- 10th reward: Resource Potion and 2x Power Potions
- 11th reward: Auto Forge Slot
- 12th reward: Research Potion and 2x Hero Potions
- 13th reward: 5x Wall Ring
- 14th reward: Super Potion and Bigger Season Bank
- 15th reward: Bigger Builder Bank
- 16th reward: Power Potion and 2x Season Bank Multiplier
- 17th reward: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier
- 18th reward: Hero Potion and 60% Request Time Reduction
- 19th reward: 15% Research Boost
- 20th reward: 1000 Capital Gold and 15% Builder Boost
- 21st reward: Rune of Gold
- 22nd reward: 10,00,000 Gold and a Rune of Elixir
- 23rd reward: Bigger Season Bank
- 24th reward: 10,00,000 Elixir and Bigger Builder Bank
- 25th reward: 2000 Capital Gold
- 26th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Gold and Rune of Builder Gold
- 27th reward: 80% Request Time Reduction
- 28th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Elixir and 20% Research Boost
- 29th reward: 20% Builder Boost
- 30th reward: 10,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Builder Elixir
- 31st reward: Book of Spells
- 32nd reward: 20,00,000 Gold and a Bigger Season Bank
- 33rd reward: Bigger Builder Bank
- 34th reward: 20,00,000 Elixir and 5x Wall Rings
- 35th reward: Rune of Dark Elixir
- 36th reward: 1500 Capital Gold and Builder Potion
- 37th reward: Book of Heroes
- 38th reward: 20,000 Dark Elixir and Shovel of Obstacles
- 39th reward: 3000 Capital Gold
- 40th reward: Book of Heroes and Book of Building
Moving forward in the reward track of the Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025 will require you to collect Points by finishing time-limited tasks, such as donating a certain number of troops to clan members. The more you collect these Points, the further you will progress on the path.
