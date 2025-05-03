"I’ll give up a finger for that" — Gold Rush: White Water’s Dustin Hurt faces painful decision after injury

Gold Rush: White Water returned with a new episode on May 2, 2025, continuing its eighth season. In the latest episode, Dustin Hurt was notably absent at the beginning, following a severe hand injury that occurred during the premiere.

Hurt had sustained the injury while working on the pulley system for the crew’s deuce sluice at Nugget Creek. He traveled 30 miles to Haines, Alaska, to seek medical attention as the pain worsened. The crew back at the site, including Carlos Minor, Paul Richardson, and James Hamm, tried to move forward despite Hurt’s absence.

However, the equipment was in a risky position, especially the 250-pound deuce sluice, which was almost pulled into the white water below. Hurt later received confirmation that he had a broken finger and a ruptured tendon pulley. When faced with the choice between surgery—ending the season—or continuing with the risk of permanent damage,

“It’s an easy choice for me. I’ll give up a finger for that,” Hurt replied.

The episode followed the team’s efforts to stabilise their equipment, deal with setbacks, and begin diving again—all while Hurt adjusted to light duties and guided the team remotely.

Crew works to stabilise sluice while Dustin recovers in Gold Rush: White Water

As Hurt dealt with his injury offsite, the Gold Rush: White Water team tried to protect their custom-built deuce sluice, which had been engineered using parts from three other dredges. With the dredge sitting dangerously close to the current, the original skyline anchors, placed 550 feet above, were no longer stable due to the weight.

Hurt, still involved in planning, suggested tightening the skyline to shift the load from the unstable rock to backup anchor bolts secured by James Hamm. As the Gold Rush: White Water team worked through the terrain,

“There’s no time to waste,” Carlos Minor said.

Wes and Paul Richardson helped guide the process, which involved removing damaged anchor bolts. Hamm, taking a major role in Hurt’s absence, was responsible for installing the new backup system. Eventually, their strategy worked, raising the dredge out of danger and allowing diving to resume at The Wall site.

The group was cautious but determined. When asked how long operations would be down,

“Are we diving tomorrow or are we going home?” Carlos questioned.

With the equipment finally stabilised, Paul and Carlos took the first dive. Despite the challenging current, they worked for two hours, only to be stalled by a filter issue that led to steam buildup. Fortunately, a safety valve released the pressure in time in Gold Rush: White Water.

First signs of gold bring slight relief amid equipment issues

Although initial dives didn’t produce gold, the Gold Rush: White Water crew kept pushing forward. Minor and Paul’s early efforts were impeded by malfunctioning intake valves and debris clogging the foot valves. One intake valve even snapped off due to the white water force. With no replacements available, the team had to reduce manpower in the water, using only one diver at a time to minimise risk.

As morale dipped, Hamm took the next dive, determined to find something positive. He followed the bedrock wall and cleared material, fighting the strong current to reach the deepest point. Hurt, observing from above, eventually called it a day. Before they left the site, Hamm emerged with a small gold nugget—proof that they were digging in the right place.

Despite the pain and the reduced physical role, Hurt remained involved.

“I can’t do much, but I can still lead,” he said.

The small gold find gave the crew hope and helped reset their mindset for the upcoming days. The episode ended with Hurt continuing to support the team, while the rest prepared for more challenges ahead in their search for gold.

Watch new episodes of Gold Rush: White Water airing every Friday on Discovery Channel.

