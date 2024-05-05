Anne Hathaway's 4 best Met Gala looks in photos

With the Met Gala scheduled for May 6, 2024, let's dive into the best looks of Anne Hathaway! Celebrated for her multifaceted talent and acclaimed performances on screen, she has not only left an indelible mark in the realm of acting but has also emerged as a formidable force in the world of fashion.

From her captivating portrayals in iconic films to her remarkable evolution as a style icon, Hathaway continues to captivate audiences with her innate elegance and impeccable sense of style.

With each red carpet appearance, Anne Hathaway effortlessly demonstrates her prowess in the realm of fashion, showcasing an eclectic range of ensembles that seamlessly blend sophistication with daring creativity.

Best of Anne Hathaway's looks

The evening Anne Hathway stunned in tweed (2023)

At the 2023 Met Gala, themed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", Anne Hathaway captivated onlookers in a mesmerizing white tweed Versace dress adorned with gold safety pins.

The stunning dress was complimented by her hair let down open with bohemian jewelry in gold tones and soft waves.

At Met Gala 2023 (Image via Instagram/ @annehathaway)

This skin-baring yet sophisticated ensemble perfectly embodied Lagerfeld's iconic aesthetic, earning Hathaway praise for her impeccable style.

Princess Diaries' princess in real life (2010)

In 2010, Anne Hathaway epitomized modern royalty at the Met Gala in a breathtaking Valentino ballgown. Radiating regal elegance, Hathaway's champagne-hued ensemble, adorned with Bulgari jewels, exuded opulence. Amidst the theme of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity," her attire seamlessly blended tradition with contemporary glamour, leaving an indelible mark on fashion history.

At Met Gala 2010 (Image via Instagram/ @annehathaway)

With grace and sophistication, she captivated onlookers, solidifying her status as a true princess of style. She kept the accessories at a bare minimum with her neck adorned with a diamond necklace. She made a statement that being less is more.

Hathaway's enchanting appearance remains a timeless testament to her enduring influence and unmatched elegance on the red carpet.

Anne spotted keeping it simple (2014)

In 2014, Hathaway opted for understated sophistication at the Met Gala, themed “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.” Sporting a chic two-piece strapless ensemble paired with a sleek black clutch, Hathaway showcased her effortless style, complemented by vibrant pink lips.

At Met Gala 2014 (Image via Instagram/ @annehathaway)

Anne Hathaway Valentino red (2018)

In 2018, Hathaway graced the Met Gala with dramatic flair, donning a striking bright red Valentino gown for the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Embracing the religious motif, she accessorized with a golden halo, exuding an aura of divine elegance. She kept her makeup at a bare minimum with golden eye shadow.

At Met Gala 2018 (Image via Instagram/ @annehathaway)

With each Met Gala appearance, Hathaway reaffirms her status as a fashion luminary, leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious event's illustrious history. Anne Hathaway has been a fashion icon at the Met Gala, and the fans can't wait to see how she will appear at the upcoming one.

As we eagerly anticipate Hathaway's appearance at the upcoming Met Gala with the theme “The Garden of Time,” we can only imagine the ensemble she will unveil. With her penchant for stunning, daring, and creative fashion choices, Hathaway continues to captivate and inspire on fashion's grandest stage.