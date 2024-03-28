"She is so classy”: Fans excited to see Anne Hathaway’s bold makeup for the latest magazine interview 

Recently, Anne Hathaway was spotted in a bold makeup look for her photoshoot with Vanity Fair. In the photoshoot, the actress sat down with Julie Miller, a Hollywood correspondent from the fashion publication. They both talked, reacted to Anne's old movies, and shared her nostalgic memories in Hollywood.

For the April issue of the magazine, Julie Miller interviewed the Oscar-winning actress in a restaurant in Manhattan, over the plates of the plant-based meals.

In this bold photoshoot, Anne wore ensembles from Prada, Mughler, Chanel, and other luxury fashion labels. For the cover image, she wore Chanel's black blazer while in another photoshoot, she embraced a corset from Mughlar, accompanied by Kiki de Montparnasse's briefs. Throughout her shoot, she continued to strike some bold poses, accentuating the sex appeal.

The magazine highlighted,

"The Oscar-winning actor has undergone an existential overhaul in the last five or so years—a period that coincided with giving up alcohol, new motherhood, turning 40, and treating herself with more grace. Her newfound clarity is evident on screens, as well as on red carpets, where she’s debuted a kaleidoscope of vivid colors and edgy silhouettes that have made her an icon to Gen Z."

Anne shared in the interview,

"This is the first time I’ve known myself this well. I don’t live in what others think of me. I know my own mind and I am connected to my own feelings. I’m way quicker to laugh now."

Anne was clicked by Norman Jean Roy, who captured the retro bold version of the actress. When Vanity Fair magazine uploaded the pictures of the actress, fans felt overwhelmed and wished to know more about the interview and the pictorial.

A fan named @blaykechrist remarked:

@blaykechrist commented on Anne Hathaway's pictures for Vanity Fair " She is so classy" (Image via@Vanity fair/ Instagram)

Several other fans have shared their remarks regarding the The Devil Wears Prada actress's photoshoot and interview. Fans were quick to shower her with praise while some even commented that she was retrograding her age.

People appreciated the photoshoot of Anne Hathaway for Vanity Fair magazine ( Image via @Vanity Fair/ Instagram)

People appreciated the photoshoot of Anne Hathaway for Vanity Fair magazine ( Image via @Vanity Fair/ Instagram)

Read more: "Oh they look so lovely": Fans swoon over Byeon Wooseok and Kim Hyeyoon’s ELLE Korea pictorial

More details of Anne Hathaway's latest photoshoot for Vanity Fair

Anne Hathaway wore different ensembles for the photoshoot from different fashion labels. The makeup, however, was the same for each of them. Her base was quite flat, avoiding much blushes and bronzer. She was styled with subtle smokey eyes along with exaggerated brown eye shadow, which added to her bold, gothic look for the pictorial.

Her lips were painted in a dark maroon color, which complemented her look effortlessly. To create retro aesthetics, the hair was tied with a puffed-up style. For the magazine cover, she wore a black jacket tucked with the belt. Both the jacket and the belt were from Chanel. Moreover, she kept open the jacket, from where her black bra was visible, which was from Atsuko Kudo.

Anne looked confident in this photoshoot as she talked about rejections and her Hollywood journey. The captivating interview of the actress will be published in the April issue of Vanity Fair.