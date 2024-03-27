"Oh they look so lovely": Fans swoon over Byeon Wooseok and Kim Hyeyoon’s ELLE Korea pictorial

Byeon Wooseok and Kim Hyeyoon will be spotted together in the romantic movie Lovely Runner, which will be released in April 2024. To talk about the movie, both actors joined Elle, conducting an interview, followed by the photoshoot.

On March 27, 2024, the official Instagram account of Elle published some snippets from the photoshoot where fans flooded their love comments, praising the on-screen couple. Penned by the True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, this movie is based on the popular web novel Lovely Runner.

The story is set on romance and time travel, which makes the fans quite thrilled, while the chemistry between Byeon Wooseok and Kim Hyeyoon appeared to be interesting to fans.

The magazine shared a caption that highlighted what Byeon Wooseok said in the interview, where he appreciated Kim and her smile as bright as the sun. He also mentioned in the interview that he loved to play the role of Sun Jae, and the memories from the shoot remain in his head.

On the other hand, Kim noted in this interview that she was pretty nervous about the role of Im Sol. She used to feel pressurized, but the script motivated her.

The story is more about time travel, where Im Sol will travel to her eighteen-year-old self and try to fix everything so that she can find her love of life.

During the interview, Byeon Wooseok showcased his affection for his co-star, Kim. After publishing the pictures of these co-stars, fans appeared excited to see the chemistry on screen.

One fan named @salutory.opt remarked,

@salutory.opt remarked " Oh they look so lovely" on Byeon Wooseok And Kim Hye Yoon's couple photoshoot at Elle ( Image via @ellekorea/ Instagram)

In the series of these images, several other people have talked about the chemistry between these actors, remarking that they are the best couple of the year. Some other fans seem pretty excited and say that they want the interview and behind-the-scenes images.

Fans gushed over the pictures of Byeon and Kim's Elle photoshoot ( Image via @Voguekorea/ Instagram)

More details about Byeon Wooseok and Kim Hyeyoon's photoshoot for Elle

In the photoshoot, Byeon and Kim were seen in casual ensembles, which were clicked by JDZ Chung. They were styled by Lim Hye Rim and Kim Hye Yoon. Kim wore a strapless white jumpsuit, exuding quirky fashion.

On the other hand, Byeon embraced a loose powder blue shirt and paired it with beige-colored pants. He layered the outfit with a vest, accentuating the casual style.

The interviews with these actors will be published in Elle's April issue, and one can get them once the magazine is released. However, the movie Lovely Runner is slated to be released on April 8, 2024, on tvN.