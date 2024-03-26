7 best NARS makeup products to avail in 2024

From beauty influencers to celebrities, NARS makeup products have become cult favorites. The coveted makeup products are both long-lasting and highly pigmented, drawing the attention of makeup enthusiasts.

In 1994, Francois Nars started his eponymous cosmetic brand with some shades of lipstick and later he expanded them with other inclusions. Their foundation is one of the popular products, formulated with different fruit extracts. The orgasm blush is another best-selling item from the brand, garnered special nods from makeup artists and celebrities alike.

However, there areseveral products that should be tried in 2024.

Some of the best NARS makeup products to explore in 2024

Choosing a product from a brand can be overwhelming. Here are some of the best NARS products handpicked by the Sportskeeda team.

Soft Matte Complete Foundation

Radiant Creamy Concealer

All That Glitters Light Reflecting Cheek palette

Soft Matte Face Primer

Air matte lip Colour

Climax Extreme Mascara

Orgasm Blush Powder

Note: this article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few of your favorite products from the brand. Let us know about them in the comments.

1) Soft Matte Complete Foundation

NARS soft matte complete foundation delivers medium to high coverage and hides unwanted marks or scars. The product garners a wide range of shades, catering to diverse skin tones and shades.

The NARS Matte foundation comprises oil-absorbing talc, SLS, SLES, and many other compounds, making the products last up to 16 hours. The inclusion of anti-oxidant elements retains the original color while providing a healthy-looking second skin to the wearer.

Price: $42

2) Radiant Creamy Concealer

The concealer is another coveted product from the brand due to its long-lasting effect. The Radiant Creamy concealer is a multipurpose product, that can be used as a highlighter and contour by choosing lighter or darker shades from the natural skin tone. The creamy consistency of the primer keeps the skin hydrated and gives a natural and radiant glow.

Price: $32.00

3) All That Glitters Light Reflecting Cheek palette

This glitter-decorated palette of NARS has a total of six shades that can function either as a blush or an eye shadow. The vibrant shades of satin orange, red-brown, and metallic pink seamlessly complement the wearer's skin tone.

Price: $42.00

4) Soft Matte Face Primer

This lightweight gel face primer is designed for oily skin types. It penetrates deep into the skin, creating a water-gel texture that spreads evenly across the face, providing a radiant, shimmering glow from within.

This is a dermatologically tested product, praised for not clogging the pores. It instantly fills your uneven pores and prevents sweat from ruining the makeup.

Price: $36.00

5) Air matte lip Colour

The bold pigment of the lipstick adds a touch of elegance and lifts the overall makeup. Another salient feature of the product is its lightweight texture on lips, garnering appreciation for the feathery weight feel.

Price: $28.00

6) Climax Extreme Mascara

This climax mascara can grant a proper end to the makeover by furnishing volume to the lashes. Smudge-proof and lightweight flairs feel no weight to the lashes. Moreover, they don't stick to each other for hours. Only one coat is required to add volume to the lashes.

Price: $13.00

7) Orgasm Blush Powder

This buzz-worthy Blush from NARS is a cult favorite, offering natural tints to the cheeks. This matte-finished blush palette is an easy blendable product, providing ease to the wearer.

The brand has a wide range of Shades in Satin, shimmer, and matte. The shades that dominate the blush are Pink, Berry, Coral, Red, Orange and brown. Containing Talc, Zinc Stearate, Mica, and tin oxide the blush is a paraben-free cosmetic product.

Price:$32

The NARS website is filled with several other makeup items and enthusiasts can check them out on the website. However, all the aforementioned products can be bought from the NARS official website.