7 Best NARS lip products of all time 

NARS lip products have become famous for several reasons. They are known for their luxurious formulations and rich pigmentation. NARS lip products come in a wide variety of shades and cater to various skin tones. Moreover, their packaging is sleek and stylish, making them a top choice for beauty enthusiasts all across the world.

NARS Cosmetics was founded by makeup artist François NARS in 1994. It was always renowned for its innovative approach to beauty. Today, the brand is known for its comprehensive range of makeup and skincare products, which are crafted with the brand's blend of artistry and luxury.

7 must-have NARS lip products

The team at Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best NARS lip products. These lip-products have rich pigmentation and are long-lasting. Here is the list of lip products as follows:

1) NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick

NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick is a game-changer in lip color. It offers a hybrid formula that combines vibrant hues with nourishing care. With its high-shine finish, it can instantly elevate any look as it provides sheer-to-medium coverage.

It delivers all-day hydration and protects the lips against environmental stressors. The key ingredients of this lipstick are mango and shea butter. Furthermore, it helps soften fine lines and keeps the lips moisturized while keeping them supple all day long.

Price: $32 (brand's official website and Sephora)

2) NARS Power Matte Lipstick

NARS Power Matte Lipstick is a bold and long-lasting lip color that leaves a lasting impression. With its highly pigmented formula, it delivers an intense matte finish in just one swipe and offers full coverage that stays put for hours.

Its lightweight texture glides smoothly onto the lips, while providing a comfortable wear without feeling dry or heavy. Whether one is going for a dramatic look or an everyday statement, NARS Power Matte Lipstick lets one express their unique style with confidence.

Price: $34 (brand's official website and Sephora)

3) NARS Lipstick

NARS Lipstick (Image via Sephora)

This lipstick has an extensive range of shades that are suitable for all skin types. It is available in three shades: sheer, satin and matte lipstick. It is enhanced with pigment dispersion.

It has a lightweight feel when applied to the lips and the lipstick's formulation doesn't bleed or feather. The key ingredients of this lipstick are passion fruit seed oil and moringa oil. These ingredients keep the lips moisturized and form a barrier that locks in color.

Price: $26 on the brand's official website and Sephora

4) NARS Air Matte Liquid Lipstick

This is one of the most lightweight liquid NARS lip products. This liquid lipstick is innovative and glides seamlessly onto the lips. It has a matte texture with a comfortable feel. The pigment is cushiony and air-kissed which contributes to the lightweight formulation.

It has a Color Diffusion Complex which creates a soft focus finish with a creamy feel. It can built and blended to perfection. It has a custom-designed applicator that makes the lipstick feel comfortable.

Price: $28 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

5) NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment

The power matte lip pigment is infused with liquefied pigments. It has an infinite matte color for long-lasting wear. The custom doe-foot applicator provides an effortless and precise application.

Its lightweight texture glides onto the lips like ink. The lipstick dries down instantly to lock in color for a smudge-resistant finish that requires no touch-ups. Plus, the wide range of shades of these NARS lip products complements all skin tones, making them suitable for any occasion.

Price: $30 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

6) NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil

This is a bold and matte lip pencil. It has a rich pigment and stays for a longer duration up to 12 hours. It has a transformative cream to matte texture. It glides on smoothly and is comfortable to wear all day.

It is free of parabens and sulphates and has mineral oil in its formulation that keeps the lips hydrated and soft all day long. One of the most popular and easy to use NARS lip products.

Price: $30 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

7) NARS The Multiple Cream Blush, Lip and Eye Stick

This is one of the multipurpose NARS lip products that can be used as an eye shadow and blush too. It has a unique cream-to-powder formula that can be used as a highlighter and contour too.

It has a lightweight texture and a non greasy feel to it. The key ingredients of this multipurpose stick are vitamin E and Açai Oil. These are antioxidants to protect the skin.

Price: $39 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

NARS Cosmetics offers a diverse range of lip products that have become classics in the beauty world. From the long-lasting Power Matte Lipstick and hydrating Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick, there are NARS lip products for everyone. For those looking to elevate their lip game, NARS lip products can be purchased online through the official NARS website, as well as at various retailers like Sephora worldwide.