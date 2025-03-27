Awhina Rutene admits Married at First Sight Australia journey with Adrian was ‘deeply traumatic’

Married At First Sight Australia bride Awhina Rutene, 30, revealed severe mental and physical health impacts from her relationship with TV husband Adrian Araouzou during the 2025 season. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the aged care worker disclosed multiple moments where she considered leaving the experiment early.

Ad

Fear of public reaction influenced her decision to stay. Awhina referenced previous contestant Eliot's experience, explaining:

"I watched what happened to Eliot when he didn't show up to a dinner party. He got torn apart on national TV. I didn't want that."

The pressure to continue filming despite deteriorating wellbeing created additional stress.

"What you see on screen, those tears — they’re real. Our bodies literally rejected the pain. We went through something deeply traumatic."

Ad

Trending

Awhina reported feeling physically ill and overwhelmed throughout filming, leading to consideration of early departure after family week. Recent messages show Adrian blaming Awhina for his Married at First Sight Australia portrayal, with no apology offered for his behavior during or after filming.

Married at First Sight Australia couple Awhina and Adrian break up after traumatic final task

Ad

In a Daily Mail Australia interview, Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina Rutene revealed significant health impacts from relationship stress.

“I was physically unwell, overwhelmed, and he showed zero self-awareness. I truly felt like he was actively trying to hurt me – that’s his fighting style,” Awhina explained.

Despite opportunities for reconciliation, Adrian maintained his stance of deflecting accountability. Recalling her time on the show, she stated:

Ad

“We’d been living in this fake bubble. Nothing real was being addressed... Adrian couldn’t handle being called out – he always saw me expressing feelings as an attack and his default was to retaliate by tearing down my character. No apology. No accountability.”

She also alleged that Adrian sent messages attributing his television portrayal directly to Awhina's actions. His responses consistently moved blame toward external elements including production choices and editing decisions.

Ad

Conflicts during Married at First Sight Australia journey

Ad

The Final Task created significant tension between the couple as both agreed to meet alternative matches. While Awhina met with Tim and returned expressing genuine remorse, Adrian's approach differed markedly. He dismissed potential relationship impacts, telling cameras

Adrian labeled his backup match Maxine as "Awhina 2.0" during the Final Task while showing minimal concern for relationship impacts. During his meeting with Maxine, he freely discussed his attraction and made light comparisons to his current match.

Ad

At the dinner party following these events, other participants challenged Adrian's behavior. When questioned about emotional support, Adrian maintained distance from any responsibility. Awhina told Daily Mail Australia that living in "this fake bubble" meant real issues went unaddressed.

Ad

Production decisions added extra pressure to an already strained situation. Breaking from standard show practice, Awhina and Adrian were not separated before their Final Vows. This meant constant contact during a period typically reserved for independent reflection.

"Adrian stayed around continuously, even through behind-the-scenes filming moments. I couldn't find space to process anything alone."

The lack of separation created additional stress as Adrian repeatedly stated his position.

Ad

"He kept saying 'I've got nothing but good things to say about us,' pushing his views while I struggled to breathe," Awhina shared.

This persistent presence during filming breaks prevented her from forming independent conclusions about their relationship's future.

Today, Awhina Rutene maintains minimal connection with the Married at First Sight Australia star. In a Yahoo Lifestyle interview, she confirmed watching only four episodes in total, including the premiere with castmates and her wedding with friends. Fellow bride Jamie Marinos emerged as crucial support during this period.

Ad

Married at First Sight Australia airs on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback