“We’d been living in this fake bubble” - Married at First Sight: Australia star Awhina makes a shocking claim about her relationship with Adrian

The latest episode of Married at First Sight: Australia, which aired on March 26, featured a major confrontation between Awhina Rutene and Adrian Araouzou. During the Final Task, the couple's issues became more apparent, leading to heated arguments.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on March 27, Awhina described her relationship, saying,

"We’d been living in this fake bubble. Nothing real was being addressed."

She accused Adrian of dismissing her feelings and failing to take accountability for his actions. The situation escalated during the Final Dinner Party when Awhina questioned their future together.

The episode ended with her walking out after a tense exchange. Adrian’s attitude toward their long-distance relationship and his involvement with another bride further fueled tensions.

Awhina later admitted that the experience in Married at First Sight: Australia had a serious impact on her mental and physical health. With Final Vows approaching, she all but confirmed that their relationship is over.

Married at First Sight: Australia stars Awhina and Adrian open up about their relationship

Awhina, 30, revealed in a conversation with Daily Mail Australia that her relationship with Adrian was deeply challenging. She stated that the Final Task only highlighted existing problems.

She explained that their disagreements often turned into personal attacks, as Adrian would retaliate instead of acknowledging her feelings.

Awhina also shared that Adrian's actions on Married at First Sight: Australia took a toll on her well-being.

"I was physically unwell, overwhelmed, and he showed zero self-awareness," she said.

She claimed that Adrian made her feel like he was "actively trying to hurt" her. Despite her struggles, Awhina initially stayed in the experiment due to fear of public backlash.

“After friends and family week, I was ready to pack up and go,” she said.

However, she stayed after seeing how another contestant, Eliot, was criticized for skipping a dinner party. She also accused Adrian of refusing to take responsibility for how he was portrayed on television.

"Even now, I get messages from him saying, ‘You’re the reason I look like this on TV.’ It’s always someone else’s fault — the edit, production, me. Never him," Awhina claimed.

Awhina also shared that she felt suffocated in the relationship. She also revealed that, unlike other couples, she and Adrian were not separated before Final Vows in Married at First Sight: Australia, a tradition meant to help contestants reflect on their relationships.

"We were supposed to spend time apart to reflect. But we never did," she said.

Instead, Adrian remained around her constantly, even during behind-the-scenes filming in Married at First Sight: Australia. She said that she never had a moment to be alone with her thoughts.

She further accused Adrian of attempting to control the narrative.

"He’d be in my ear saying, 'I’ve got nothing but good things to say about us,' pushing his reality onto me. I couldn’t even breathe," she claimed.

What happened in the Married at First Sight: Australia episode 36

The March 26 episode of Married at First Sight: Australia featured the Final Dinner Party, where tensions between Awhina and Adrian reached a breaking point.

As the couple arrived, they were already in the middle of a heated argument. The conversation quickly turned into a public confrontation in front of the other participants.

Awhina was frustrated by Adrian’s stance on their relationship, particularly his concerns about long distance. She accused him of changing his feelings depending on the audience.

As she demanded clarity, she asked Adrian to admit that they were not meant to be together.

"Let's not hide behind this challenge, Adrian. Let's not hide behind long distance. I am not the right person. Say it," she said.

Adrian from Married at First Sight: Australia (image via Nine)

Adrian avoided a direct answer, responding with uncertainty. "Right now, it's uncertainty," he said. This response did not sit well with Awhina, who firmly stated that she would "absolutely f**king not" move to Sydney for him.

As the argument escalated, Awhina expressed her frustration over their entire experience in Married at First Sight: Australia. She questioned if their 12 weeks together had been a complete waste of time.

Adrian, in turn, bluntly told her to leave. "Well, go," he said, shocking the entire room. Without hesitation, Awhina walked out of the dinner party.

“I would've loved just a little reassurance from my partner, for him to step up to the plate just one time,” she said, visibly emotional.

Married at First Sight: Australia continues to air with the Final Vows episode expected to bring further revelations about Awhina and Adrian’s relationship.

