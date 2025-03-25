"That's just hilarious"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jamie getting "stood up" on a date

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 35 this week on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The segment saw the continuation of Temptation Week, during which the remaining cast members received a letter that informed them of the other possible matches the experts had found while looking for their compatible partners.

Ad

Jamie decided to go on a date, however, after waiting "all day," a producer informed her that her date had called and said he wasn't coming.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Jamie's date not showing up online and thought it was hilarious:

"Jamie got stood up by her second match? That's just hilarious. Did he walk in, saw her and left?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jamie goes for the forbidden fruit and gets stood up," a fan commented.

"Jamie has been stood up. Hahahahaha. Hope Dave dumps you now," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 criticized Jamie for going on a date:

"Jamie sits on the couch & cries like a lonely wife but as soon as she's given the chance jumps to going on a "date" where all the women here tore Paul to shreds for doing & her excuse was the wording & she "wants to know". What a cop out," a person wrote.

Ad

"Ah the double standards of the internet. Paul goes on a date claiming to be 'curious' and is destroyed. Jamie goes because she's 'a nosey b*tch' and the "you go girl!" bullsh*t is everywhere. Curious... Nosey... Ummm same same?" a fan commented.

"The sh*t Paul copped of all last night for going on the "date" of nearly all of us especially the women viewers...but what will they say when Jamie says yes to going on the "date" & tries to make an excuse cause of the wording. Everyone's fave treat like Paul now please," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"There’s something very sweet about Jamie and Dave being able to laugh that Jamie got stood up. There’s a shared intimacy and security there that’s actually lovely to see," a person wrote.

"Jamie is like the male version of Paul in her saying that she can’t wait to go home and hug Dave. I am happy that she got stood up that is exactly what she gets after accepting the challenge. I feel for Dave so much after the effort he put in. Dave didn’t deserve this," a fan commented.

Ad

Jamie's date fails to show up in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35

Ad

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35, Jamie was worried about separating from Dave for the upcoming task. At the time, she was unaware of what the task was, but noted that they didn't have a good track record of doing individual tasks.

Later in the episode, as the cast discovered the tasks, some of them decided to take the experts up on their offers to go on a date with the other person they had matched with ahead of the experiment. This included Jamie, whose date didn't show up.

Ad

As the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member waited to meet the other person she was compatible with, she wondered how much longer she would have to wait. She stated that she didn't get it and wondered if he was coming "out of somewhere."

Soon after, one of the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 producers told Jamie that her date wasn't coming. They said that they didn't have much information but that the person called to tell them he couldn't make it.

Ad

"I've never been stood up at a restaurant before in my life," Jamie said in a confessional.

The MAFS Australia cast member added that she was going to remember that moment for the rest of her life. She also said it was "so embarrassing" since it was filmed.

Fans reacted to the segment online and thought it was "hilarious" that Jamie's date didn't show up.

Ad

Episode 35 of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 can be streamed on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback