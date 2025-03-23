"You’ve broken me" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie gets emotional at the Dinner Party over Dave

Married at First Sight Australia aired episode 31 on March 18, 2025, on Netflix. In this episode, viewers got to see more tension between Jamie Marinos and Dave Thomas. Jamie shared how hurt she felt after a difficult week. During the Dinner Party, she told Dave:

Ad

“You’ve broken me. I feel like I had real feelings for a fake relationship."

Jamie also met Dave’s father, Harold, for the first time. Harold was unable to attend their wedding due to his ongoing treatment for cancer. Dave invited Jamie to visit him during Homestays Week. During the meeting, Harold shared a health update, saying that two of his tumors had shrunk and one was gone.

Ad

Trending

“I'm so glad that my dad has turned the corner, he's been on my mind since day one. It's been difficult,” Dave said.

Although this meeting gave some relief, it did not solve the issues between Jamie and Dave. Jamie had earlier told Dave she loved him, but said she felt alone in the relationship. She was unsure if Dave really saw a future with her.

Ad

Jamie meets Dave’s father during Homestays Week in Married at First Sight Australia

Ad

Dave had spoken about his father’s health early in the Married at First Sight Australia experiment, sharing that he had started chemotherapy for the fourth time. He expressed hope ahead of the meeting:

“I'm about to see my dad for the first time in a while,” he shared.

Once they arrived, Harold hugged his son and welcomed Jamie. During their conversation, Harold shared some good news—two of his tumours had shrunk, and another had disappeared. He explained that another four doses would "hopefully clean it up."

Ad

“I didn’t expect to hear anything like that,” Dave responded.

Jamie called the moment “really special” and acknowledged how important Harold was to their relationship. She added that Dave's dad and his health journey was a "massive part" of their relationship.

“It was super important for her to meet you,” Dave told his father.

Reflecting on her role in the relationship, she shared that she was a support system for Dave and she felt like she was "very patient.”

Ad

Dinner Party confrontation between the couple in Married at First Sight Australia

Ad

At the Dinner Party in Married at First Sight Australia, Jamie opened up about how she was feeling in the relationship. She told Dave that he had "broken" her in front of the group, showing that the emotional weight had built up over time. She explained that she had tried to support him but no longer felt secure about where they stood.

Earlier in the experiment, Jamie had said “I love you” to Dave, but his response had not given her the clarity she wanted. During Homestays Week, Jamie’s sister Georgia asked Dave if he was falling in love. Dave replied that he wanted to “get there,” which added to Jamie’s confusion.

Ad

Jamie also brought up a past comment Dave made to the producers.

“I don’t hate the girl,” he told them.

Jamie said this statement made her feel unsettled. She questioned whether their connection was real, saying that she felt like she had real feelings for a "fake relationship.”

Despite her doubts, Jamie chose to stay in the show for the final Commitment Ceremony. She shared that she wanted to hear from the experts before making a final choice.

Ad

Married at First Sight Australia episodes are available to stream on 9now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback