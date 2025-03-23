"The Godfather" — Married at First Sight Australia star Billy shares life update after leaving the experiment

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 groom Billy recently shared a personal milestone following his departure from the experiment. On March 21, 2025, Billy took to Instagram to post a personal update that he is now a godfather to his niece, baby Amalia.

"The Godfather. Love you baby Amalia," he wrote in the caption.

The post was accompanied by photos of the two together. While he referred to himself as her godfather, he also mentioned being her "uncle," indicating a close family bond. The post offered a glimpse into Billy’s life after MAFS, as he appeared comfortable settling back into his usual routine.

His journey on the show, paired with Sierah, had its share of highs and lows, but ultimately ended before Final Vows. In addition to becoming a godfather, he returned to his profession as a plasterer. He shared a short video showcasing his regular workday and captioned it with "Work vibes."

Billy and Sierah’s journey in Married at First Sight Australia

During the Married at First Sight Australia experiment, Billy and Sierah seemed to be getting along well at first. They shared positive moments at their wedding, and appeared close during their honeymoon. But over time, cracks began to show, particularly around communication and emotional connection.

One of the key turning points came during Intimacy Week, when Sierah expressed concern about a lack of physical connection. Still, the couple continued to try and work things out. However, a major issue emerged when Sierah confided in another groom, Adrian, about something she felt uncomfortable discussing with Billy.

This moment led to a breakdown in trust. Billy, feeling hurt and left out, shared his disappointment:

"All I’ve ever wanted was a deeper connection, and I’ve gotten nothing. How many weeks we’re in now? I’ve tried to give you what you needed, but you don’t give me what I need," he shared during one of their conversations.

He also added,

"I’ve expressed every part of my life to you – my mum doesn’t even know some of the things that I’ve said."

Eventually, their struggles came to a head during the final commitment ceremony. Both chose to leave the experiment. There was no dramatic confrontation, the decision seemed mutual, with both acknowledging they were not right for each other. Outside the experiment, it was later revealed that Sierah and Adrian had become closer.

One moment that caught viewers' attention was during a dinner party, where cameras showed them playing footsie under the table. While the relationship between Billy and Sierah did not work out, expert Mel Schilling noted during their exit. She said that they "both had a breakthrough as humans."

What happened between Billy's partner Sierah and Adrian?

During Married at First Sight Australia season 12, a controversial moment stirred attention when viewers noticed Sierah and Adrian appearing to play footsie under the dinner table. The incident, aired in an episode released on March 20, 2025, led to speculation about them, especially as both were married to different partners, Billy and Awhina.

Adrian later addressed the claims in a February 2025 interview with Yahoo! Australia.

"There absolutely wasn't anything going on between me and Sierah. For me watching that back, I was so unaware that her feet even bumped my feet," he shared.

Sierah also clarified in an interview with New Idea magazine in February 2025 that Adrian was just a close friend and part of her "support system" during the Married at First Sight Australia experiment. Despite their denials, the situation led to tension, and Adrian confirmed that he and Sierah had not spoken since the fallout from the incident.

Married at First Sight Australia episodes are available to stream on 9now.

