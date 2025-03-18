"Just pushy" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jamie's sister's brutal confrontation with Dave

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 released a new episode on March 17, 2025. It saw the couples head home for Homestays Week to live together and spend time with family. However, this experience for one pair was not as pleasant. Dave met with Jamie's sister, Georgia, who criticized him for not developing feelings for Jamie.

Unlike the other pairs who were staying together, Dave and Jamie returned to Melbourne to stay in their own homes, which neither of them was happy about. Regardless, Dave, Jamie, and Georgia agreed to meet at a Greek restaurant to discuss all that had unfolded in the past week.

During their conversation, Georgia questioned Dave's feelings for Jamie and called him out for not admitting that he was not interested in her romantically. Despite her assumptions, the Married at First Sight Australia star said he wanted to "get there" and work on his feelings, without giving up on the relationship. However, Georgia remained unconvinced and believed romantic feelings were "instant."

She was confident Dave would never recognize his feelings for Jamie if he had not already. Married at First Sight Australia fans commented on Dave and Georgia's conversation on X. While many criticized Georgia for cornering Dave, others praised her for standing up for Jamie.

"I’m pro-Jamie every step of the way but the questions she and her sister are asking aren’t right. It makes me sad for Dave honestly. He’s got a sick Dad. She fell faster than he did. You can’t force someone to confess love. And this is just pushy," a fan wrote.

"Dave might've handled it badly but what's this obsession of grilling him for NOT already being in love with Jamie? People don't fall in love at the same pace. Don't understand this reaction from Jamie and her sister," another fan commented.

"Damn Jamie's sister just read them for filth. There's nothing more to say. She summarised it well," a netizen tweeted.

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans disapproved of Georgia criticizing Dave for not having feelings for Jamie.

"I hate the way Dave treated Jamie last week, but I also hate everything he's copping from Jamie's sister. We need to drop the trope of 'just knowing' from date one? It takes time to really know someone and grow real romantic feelings for someone," a user reacted.

"Why would Jamie’s sister try so hard to get Dave to stay with Jamie when he clearly doesn’t want to. Does she hate her own sister?" a person commented.

"I feel like Jamie's sister has had a love-at-first-sight situation for her that's why she's so confident you will know for sure if they're you're forever person after 6 weeks," another fan wrote.

"“Are you falling in love with #Jamie?” Oh yeah, because ganging up and putting him on the spot like this will talk #Dave into it," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans supported Georgia, praising her for defending her sister.

"Jamie your sister is spot on queen you need to listen to her !!!!" a person reacted.

"Dave communication skills are non existent. Jamie’s sister’s directness is what’s needed. I’m with her in what’s she’s saying. They have a great friendship and that’s fine but ripe the band aid off and admit that’s it. I’d have more respect if he just said I slept with V," another commented.

"This is a friendship" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie's sister comments on Dave and Jamie's connection

Georgia did not waste much time before asking Dave if he was "falling in love with Jamie." Dave answered in the negative, saying, "Love's not there" at the moment. However, he added that he cared about her and looked forward to having a future with her after the show.

"That doesn't make sense to me," Georgia remarked.

She wondered how the Married at First Sight Australia star could imagine building a life with Jamie without a "love connection." Dave explained that although the feelings were absent, he wanted to "build on that" and teach himself to become more expressive. Georgia, however, remained unconvinced and said that was "grim."

The Married at First Sight Australia star added that he wanted to rework himself and show Jamie he could change. Although Georgia appreciated his efforts, she believed he could not develop feelings if he had not already. She wanted him to "face the facts" and accept that his feelings were not there.

Dave pleaded his case, stating that Jamie revealed a side of him that no one else could. He believed Jamie was an "amazing person" and knew he had never met anyone like her. Regardless, Georgia felt apprehensive about their connection. She claimed Dave's feelings toward Jamie were more friendly than romantic.

"This ain't a relationship. This is a friendship. It's a really good one. It's a solid, really connected one," Georgia said.

She stated Jamie was bringing past trauma into her relationship with Dave by keeping up with an emotionally unavailable man.

Married at First Sight Australia episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

