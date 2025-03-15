"I don't understand the switch-up" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie breaks silence on Dave's shocking behavior

Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie addressed her husband Dave's behavior toward her in an interview with 9Entertainment on March 13, 2025. Jamie was left feeling devastated after Dave, in the last episode, admitted that his feelings for her had not progressed. Tensions escalated when Jamie heard Dave tell the producers, "I don't hate her guts." Disappointed by his change in behavior, Jamie said:

"It was worse to see how he was just so detached and cold, and it just turned into like I was the enemy. I don't understand the switch-up."

Last week's episode saw Jamie and Dave, once deemed one of the strongest pairs, clash when faced with questions about their intimacy and commitment. While Jame had professed her love to him, Dave hesitated to say those words, claiming he had not reached that stage yet. The stagnancy in Dave's feelings not only surprised Jamie but also took a toll on their intimate relationship.

"If Dave was going to the camera, like, 'I just want her back,' I'd be really confused. But at the same time, it was almost worse," she added.

Jamie told 9Entertainment that Dave's distant behavior worsened matters. The Married at First Sight Australia star stated that the intimacy problems between her and Dave had been bubbling beneath the surface. However, it was Adrian's prompt during Feedback Week that encouraged her to seek answers.

"I was voicing things that were kind of shut down" — Married at First Sight Australia fame Jamie comments on her relationship issues

Jamie was seen spending Feedback Week's Partner Swap with Awhina's husband, Adrian, and Dave with Eliot's husband, Veronica. During those three nights spent at Adrian's apartment, Jamie realized it was time to confront Dave.

It was Adrian's opinion about their relationship that led her to question Dave's feelings for her. However, the Married at First Sight Australia star did not blame Adrian for the outcome of her confrontation.

"It actually frustrated me when people blame Adrian. Don't get me wrong, was Adrian probably really happy that he was responsible for the demise of a few relationships?" she said.

Regardless of what people thought of Adrian, Jamie noted that the concerns raised were "real."

"I talked to him off camera, we'd stay up and I was voicing things that were kind of shut down [by Dave]," she continued.

The Married at First Sight Australia star admitted that she "continuously" discussed the lack of initiation of intimacy with Dave but in vain. She confessed they had "conflict" about it, but, even then, the situation did not improve.

Jamie noted she was "someone who just keeps on keeping on," however, when Adrian mentioned that she had been ignoring her "own needs," she realized Dave was not putting in the effort to meet her expectations or make amends. Once she realized her partner was "not working on it," she decided to "ask him again."

As a result, she found out that the tension between her and Dave was not merely because of their lack of intimacy but also due to a lack of progression in Dave's feelings for her.

Jamie also commented on Dave and Veronica's connection, surprised by how well they got together during the Feedback Week.

"I wasn't aware of what she wrote in her letter, I wasn't aware there wasn't a pillow wall either," she said.

Although the Married at First Sight Australia star did not suspect Veronica and Dave of having a special connection, she stated it was "interesting" to hear Veronica's perspective and to see "how much she was loving it."

However, Jamie added that she left the dinner party feeling hopeful after hearing Dave say that he wanted to turn things around and commit to their relationship.

Married at First Sight Australia episodes can be streamed on 9Now.

