Married at First Sight Australia star Adrian confirms he's no longer speaking to Sierah following alleged cheating claims

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired its latest episode on March 20, 2025, sparking conversations about Adrian and Sierah's alleged cheating claims. The controversy began when viewers noticed the two appearing to play footsie under the dinner table, raising questions about their loyalty to their respective spouses, Awhina and Billy.

In an interview with Yahoo! Australia in February 2025, Adrian addressed the claims, confirming that he and Sierah are no longer speaking following the fallout. He added:

"There absolutely wasn't anything going on between me and Sierah," he shared.

Despite his denial, their off-screen interactions led to confusion and tension among their partners, Billy and Awhina, who felt betrayed by their closeness. The episode showed the alleged "footsie" moment, but Adrian dismissed this, saying:

"If touching feet is cheating, then I definitely would have cheated on Awhina with Ryan, Jacqui, Jeff, and Rhi," he shared.

Adrian and Sierah deny romantic involvement in Married at First Sight Australia

Despite this episode of Married at First Sight Australia hinting at a secret connection, both Adrian and Sierah firmly denied any romantic relationship.

"It was the dumbest thing and I knew they were doing that the whole time and I knew they were doing that the whole time and Sierah did as well. Like the way that was gonna be portrayed," Adrian shared.

Speaking with 9Entertainment, he suggested that the show's editing exaggerated their interactions for dramatic effect. He further explained the footsie incident, noting it as accidental:

"For me watching that back, I was so unaware that her feet even bumped my feet," he added.

Sierah also addressed the allegations in a February 2025 interview with New Idea magazine, clarifying that she viewed Adrian strictly as "a solid friend" and part of her support system. She acknowledged their friendship but maintained that her focus remained entirely on her husband, Billy, throughout the Married at First Sight Australia experiment.

Sierah explained the distancing from Billy, noting that his withdrawal was confusing, as she had communicated her attraction openly.

Partners' reactions and current status

The supposed footsie incident left Adrian’s partner, Awhina, understandably upset. Adrian acknowledged her feelings in a February 2025 interview with Daily Mail Australia.

"I completely understand why she was upset. In hindsight, I should have invited her as well," Adrian shared.

He was referring to a dinner outing with Sierah and other Married at First Sight Australia participants. Billy also expressed his feelings of betrayal:

"We signed up to be with our partners and when we watched them getting closer, it wasn’t nice. It was very difficult to watch," he said.

Sierah said that at that stage in the experiment, she had built a friendship with Adrian, as well as Ashleigh, Katie, and Tony, who had become a "strong support system" for her. She added that they had been getting along really well, but Billy's withdrawal from intimacy had confused her because she felt she had consistently communicated her attraction to him.

Tensions peaked at the reunion, causing a definitive end to Adrian and Sierah's communication. Adrian confirmed to Yahoo! Australia that they are no longer speaking, reinforcing that misunderstandings and off-screen incidents had escalated unnecessarily. Since then, the cast members have attempted to move forward separately, clarifying their intentions and actions during their time on the show.

Catch the Commitment Ceremony on Married at First Sight Australia airing Sunday, March 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

