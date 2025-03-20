"I probably regret walking in together" — Married At First Sight Australia's Beth admits biggest mistake after tense Dinner Party

Beth, a participant in Married At First Sight Australia 2025, reflected on a key moment from the Dinner Party on episode 7, which aired on March 12, 2025. Despite their ongoing tensions, she explained that her biggest regret from the evening was choosing to enter the event alongside her partner, Teejay. In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment on March 20, 2025, Beth stated,

"To be honest, I probably regret walking in together,"

She acknowledged that this decision did not fully align with how she felt about their relationship at that time. The Dinner Party featured several intense discussions, with Beth and Teejay’s dynamic drawing attention from other participants. As Beth later analyzed the situation, she recognized that the choice to walk in together may not have been the best approach.

Beth reflects on biggest regret from Married At First Sight Australia Dinner Party

Tensions between Beth and Teejay

Beth and Teejay had been navigating a complicated relationship, with concerns about emotional connection and communication becoming a focal point. Beth sought clarity regarding Teejay’s feelings but noted that his responses remained uncertain. During the Dinner Party, Beth addressed the situation, stating,

"I wish I had been a bit more bold – you've basically just told me you don't see a future with me, why am I walking in and protecting you?"

The Married At First Sight Australia star acknowledged that her decision to walk in alongside Teejay was influenced by consideration of his feelings. Despite her regret, Beth explained her reasoning:

"I'm thinking about his feelings and I thought, this is already going to be a tense night for him."

She indicated that she had wanted to provide support but later questioned whether it had been the right approach.

The impact of the Dinner Party discussion

The Dinner Party highlighted the ongoing disconnect between Beth and Teejay, with their interactions becoming a topic of discussion among the group. One moment that stood out was Teejay’s repeated use of the word "darling" during their conversation. Beth reflected on this exchange, stating,

"After that, I don't want anyone to call me 'darling' ever again."

She noted that Teejay frequently used the term, but it became a noticeable pattern in the context of the tense conversation. The Married At First Sight Australia star elaborated on her reaction, saying,

"I guess in that moment because I was so emotional at the time, I didn't realise how many times he said it."

The exchange led to reactions from other participants, with some finding humor in the repetition despite the serious nature of the discussion.

Beth’s uncertain path forward

Following the Dinner Party, Beth faced uncertainty regarding her relationship with Teejay. As they approached the upcoming Commitment Ceremony, she acknowledged the difficulty of deciding their future together. Beth considered the possibility of continuing the experiment despite unresolved concerns.

"When someone you like so much is giving you that opening and that hope of like, 'I'm not saying no, it could be a yes,' of course I'm thinking, if I walk away I'll never have that chance to try," she explained.

At the same time, she recognized the challenges of remaining in the relationship if Teejay’s feelings remained unclear. The Married At First Sight Australia star admitted to being in two minds, weighing the potential of staying against the possibility of leaving the experiment altogether.

Tune in on Married At First Sight Australia's Commitment Ceremony on Sunday, March 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

