"I was under a lot of fire" — Married At First Sight Australia's Dave gives an honest take on his rocky relationship with Jamie

Dave, a participant in Married At First Sight Australia, reflected on his recent experiences in the experiment, particularly regarding his relationship with Jamie. During the dinner party on episode 28, he faced significant scrutiny from his co-stars about his changing feelings.

Ad

Addressing concerns raised by his co-stars and the audience, Dave acknowledged the scrutiny he faced, stating:

"I was under a lot of fire and yeah, I probably shouldn't have said that."

He provided clarity on his evolving feelings, rumors about a potential connection with another bride, and the factors that influenced his actions throughout the season.

Dave speaks out on his relationship challenges with Jamie on Married At First Sight

Addressing speculation about a connection with another bride

Ad

Trending

Ad

During the dinner party on the Married At First Sight episode, a co-star raised concerns that Dave’s changing dynamic with Jamie might have been influenced by an attraction to Veronica, his partner during a swap exercise. Dave directly denied this claim, stating,

"That's a definite no. Absolutely not. I would not be able to look at myself if I did that to somebody."

Ad

He explained that while the experiment placed participants in unusual situations, his personal values would not allow him to develop feelings for another bride.

Dave also emphasized that the nature of the experiment required moments of reflection and reevaluation but denied that any external influence had caused a shift in his relationship.

He reiterated,

"This is real life, we're in an experiment but this is real life as well, and that's something that – my morals just don't comprehend that."

Ad

Clarifying his feelings for Jamie

Ad

During the Married At First Sight episode, Dave responded to a question about his feelings for Jamie, saying he doesn't "hate the girl."

He clarified later that that was not the most articulate thing to say but meant that his feelings hadn't shifted as far as people thought. Dave explained the pressure from the group, stating,

"Jamie was obviously super, super upset and that's why I felt like she thought I hated her."

Ad

He acknowledged that his actions might have contributed to the situation but maintained that his feelings were still being processed. He added,

"Everyone was coming at me and questioning me like, 'You absolutely don't like her?'"

Reflecting on the challenges in their relationship

Ad

Dave pointed to several factors that contributed to the difficulties in his relationship with Jamie. He mentioned that prior events, including the retreat, a visit home, and an intense dinner party, left him in a state of uncertainty. The Married At First Sight star reflected:

"Then we got to Feedback Week and it was asking those questions of, 'Where was I at with Jamie?' Reflecting on it now, I didn't know where I was at."

Ad

He also addressed the ongoing conflicts involving other participants, explaining that Jamie was experiencing significant stress during that period, which required his attention.

Dave noted that while this was not an excuse, his focus had been on external conflicts rather than assessing his own emotions within the relationship.

Looking back, Dave acknowledged that he had struggled to communicate effectively.

"Obviously I hadn't been articulating my feelings so I just went into my shell. That's important for viewers to understand. It's an intense situation we're in," he said.

Ad

Fans can watch Married At First Sight on Sundays at 7 PM and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback